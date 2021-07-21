BPI Business Banking to conduct webinar to push SME rebound

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

To spur business recovery, the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), through its Business Banking segment, is holding a webinar titled “Angat SMEs: Championing Support for Filipino Entrepreneurs” to inspire and encourage small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to pursue different opportunities for growth amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

BPI understands that it has been an incredibly tough time for SMEs and that there is a need for business recovery programs to support affected SMEs so they can bounce back and sustain their growth.

BPI will be inviting SMEs as resource speakers to share their success stories, how they were able to adapt to the new normal, as well as best practices to enable them to thrive amid challenging environments.

Webinar speakers include entrepreneurs’ Josefina Lucille Dela Cruz of Filbake Food Corporation, Angelo Caballero of Cavalier Agrivet Supply, and John Nico Mercado of Chong’s Chicken Inasal House.

Interested participants may register here via Zoom on July 22 at 2 to 4 in the afternoon.

Facebook Comments Box

Related posts:

  1. BPI cited for prudent management of risks, cybersecurity defense
  2. BPI issues public advisory on systems upgrade on April 5 to 7
  3. HPE pitches modular smart array storage solutions to local SMEs
  4. Thanks to digital tools, small enterprises can now think big
Kaijuhost Hosting and WebDesign

Join Our Newsletter! Zero spam, unsubscribe anytime!






Latest Posts

Archives