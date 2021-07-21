NBA 2K22 now officially set to release on September 10

Game developer Visual Concepts, a studio owned by video game publisher 2K, recently teased the features of the newest addition to its basketball sports simulation video game series – NBA 2K22, which will be released on September 10 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

During the unveiling of the initial look of the game, new features being implemented for the franchise were announced. Some of the changes include improvements to on-court gameplay with a focus on countering and defense, new signature moves and combos, more precise jump shooting, dunking in traffic, and skill-based alley-oops.

The shot contest and blocking system was also revamped in the process to provide more defensive tools to players. More rewards and content will also be added to its “Seasons” feature, as well as a new way to level up MyPlayer. The same expansion treatment also applies to MyTeam and MyTeam: Draft, while progress and collections are now made transferrable between consoles.

A new version of City will also be available for 2K22 players. Compared to its previous iterations, it will now have more NPCs across the new layout, a new quest system for MyPlayers, quicker online matching for PvP, and a neighborhood designed to pit basketball gamers against each other in several events.

The game is already available for pre-order in digital copy form. It is priced at around P3,000 for the PS4 Standard Edition, P3,500 for the PS5 Standard Edition, P4,000 for the Cross-Gen Digital Bundle option, and P5,000 for the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.