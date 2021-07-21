Samsung designs new Galaxy tablet for online learning

Consumer gadget maker Samsung Electronics has finally added the third member of the Tab S7 lineup – the lighter and cheaper Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Fan Edition).

With a price tag of P39,990, the productivity tablet will arrive in four color options: Mystic Green, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Pink. Both the Mystic Silver and Mystic Pink are online-exclusive.

The new features on the FE variant are designed around user-friendly features to maximize learning, productivity, and creativity. With its 128GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB, users will be able to download and store school files and work with numerous apps. The redesigned S Pen allows students to also convert digital handwriting into text on Samsung Notes.

“Demand for tablets continues to grow. Whether it’s for studying remotely, connecting with friends, or enjoying personal entertainment, consumers are looking for devices that keep up with their creative and busy lifestyles,” said Woncheol Chai, SVP and head of experience planning team for the mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics.

For online class usage, the 12.4-inch display with Dolby Atmos-powered dual speakers provides users with easier viewing of documents and presentations, as well as editing tasks. The device can power through 13 hours of video playback for online classes and even movie marathons with its large capacity 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging technology. It takes around 90 minutes to fully charge the device from 0 to 100%.

Since the Tab S7 FE is part of the brand’s Galaxy ecosystem, it will come with additional connectivity functions like Quick Share for file sharing, Handoff for multitasking, Extension and Duplicated modes for adjustable screen display. For creativity needs, the FE will also arrive pre-installed with applications – PenUp, Clip Studio, Canva, and Noteshelf.

“We’re excited to provide consumers the technology they need to get the most out of every day. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are equipped with stunning features that are designed to meet the daily needs of consumers,” Chai said.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be running One UI 3.1 on top of Android 11, supports Samsung DeX, and is equipped with an 8MP main camera paired with a 5MP front-facing shooter. Samsung will also run a promo until September 20 where customers can score a 10% off discount through the Student and Family Discount Program.