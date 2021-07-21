Toyota officially launches GR Yaris sports car in PH

Carmaker Toyota has officially introduced in the Philippines its newest car model – the GR Yaris sports car.

Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR), Toyota’s performance development arm specializing in motorsports, combined motorsports technology and design to develop the GR Yaris as a pure performance vehicle and a heart-racing daily driver.

Toyota’s most anticipated hot hatch boasts development never seen before in a production vehicle. While regular motorsports cars are built from normal road production vehicles, the GR Yaris was built first as a motorsports vehicle then developed as a road vehicle.

It comes in 6-speed manual transmission and is powered by a G16E-GTS 3-cylinder inline DOHC 4-valve roller rocker engine hailed as the “world’s best” inline 3.

The unique GR-Four 4-wheel drive system makes the GR Yaris competitive and rally-ready in any condition. The Philippine-spec GR Yaris comes with the High Performance/Circuit Package as standard.

Developed with motorsports at the forefront, the exterior features of the GR Yaris contribute not just to its looks but also to its performance.

From the Carbon Fiber Roof to the 18” BBS Forged Alloy Wheels, the GR Yaris is made light and durable while complementing the model’s sleek, sporty appearance.

The vehicle’s front to back look is equally as sporty with the 3-tier LED headlamps accentuated by Daytime Running lights, and the LED rear combination lamps matching the strong front profile.

It boasts of quick ingress features (Smart Entry and Push Start System) and synthetic leather seats. Multiple drive modes available (Normal, Sport, and Track) and comes with Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility.

The GR Yaris is also equipped with Toyota Safety Sense features (Pre-Collision System, Automatic High Beam, Lane Trace Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control) which aids the driver in identifying and eliminating factors that may cause accidents.

A standard for Toyota vehicles, the GR Yaris also comes with 6 SRS airbags, Anti-lock Brake System, Vehicle Stability Control, and Hill-start Assist Control. Its Front and Rear Torsen Limited Slip Differential provides increased traction and improved stability for the vehicle.

The GR Yaris retails at P2.65 million for the 1.6L Turbo MT variant in 3 colors: Super White II, Emotional Red, and Precious Black. It will be available in Toyota’s 16 GR Performance dealers nationwide starting August 14.