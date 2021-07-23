DOST unit launches PH’s first IP warehouse

The Technology Application and Promotion Institute of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-TAPI) has launched the System for Intellectual Property Applications and Grants (SIPAG), which aims to track IP applications and help in the prosecution of IP violations.

SIPAG is an in-house proprietary oﬄine tool for managing, evaluating, and monitoring thousands of IP granted or ﬁled. Through the SIPAG, IP ﬁlings are organized and all information about a certain technology can be viewed quickly in real-time.

The IP database was created through the project “Support to the Commercialization of 500 DOST-Generated Technologies and Strengthening the Country’s Intellectual Property (IP) and Technology Portfolios” or DOST 500.

Aside from the SIPAG, DOST-TAPI has also developed the Inventors’ System for IP Applications and Grants or iSIPAG, an electronic system that enables inventors to monitor their requests for IP protection.

The iSIPAG system complements DOST-TAPI’s Intellectual Property Rights Assistance Program (IPRAP) and the Innovation Technology Support Oﬃce (ITSO). It also enables online monitoring on the status of IP applications by the clients to make it easier for them to inquire about the status of applications without necessarily visiting or writing to DOST-TAPI.

DOST-TAPI recently introduced a new feature on the existing iSIPAG system which allows private inventors and institutions to submit their IP assistance requests online, thus eliminating the health risk of face-to-face transaction. An applicant only needs to create an account and apply for IP protection online.