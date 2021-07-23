Lenovo aims to dominate mobile gaming market with Legion Phone Duel 2

After its silent comeback to the smartphone market in 2020, PC maker Lenovo is releasing its flagship gaming smartphone under the Legion series – the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2.

The brand globally launched the device earlier on May this year, and it has now touched down in the Philippines. Some of its main features include 5G connectivity, up to 512GB of storage, dual batteries, and a virtual key array for gaming.

As Lenovo’s current flagship smartphone in the country, the new Phone Duel 2retails for P39,995 (12GB+256GB) and P49,995 (16GB+512GB). This device combines a landscape design, dedicated gaming controls, an improved camera, and high functioning thermals.

“The Legion Phone Duel 2 is built from a gamer-first design thinking to offer Filipino gamers smarter technology and better innovation to bring them new experiences in the world of mobile gaming. We made sure to create a product that will assure our customers of a high-quality performance and that it is worth every peso. With Lenovo Legion, we will continue to bring new innovations and continuously improve our products to help gamers stay ahead of the game now and in the future,” said Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines president and general manager.

The device is built on the company’s exclusive ‘Advanced Technology Architecture’ 2.0, that provides elevated levels of cooling while sustaining heavy workloads. To supplement this goal, it sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform. To improve in-game controllability, it is also equipped with eight virtual keys.

Games and similar content are displayed on a 6.92-inch Amoled-type panel with 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch reaction speed. To produce crisper and more vivid colors, it utilizes professional-grade Delta E 0.5 color accuracy and HDR10+. These visuals are complemented with dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos.

The 5,500mah dual batteries are charged via USB type-C ports with a 90W power brick, charging the Phone Duel 2 from 0-100% in under 30 minutes. To prevent power-related issues like overcharging or high temperatures, the Phalanx Battery Protection system of Lenovo is put in place. This feature is paired with its One Complete Thermal System comprising of twin turbo fans forcing airflow through a copper-wind tunnel.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is already available in all Legion Exclusive Stores and authorized resellers, and at the Legion Flagship Store in Lazada.