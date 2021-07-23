UNBOXING | Redmi Note 10S midrange all-rounder

The Redmi Note 10S is the latest device added to the new Redmi Note 10 midrange lineup. Dubbed as the “64MP Adventurer”, it is listed as one of Google’s Android Enterprise Recommended smartphones for its performance and security updates.

It sports a quad camera setup, a high resolution Amoled screen, stereo sound, a chip clocking at 2.05GHz, and the brand’s own Mi Turbo charge.

The 8GB+128GB global version retails for P11,990 and is available in three color options – Ocean Blue, Onyx Gray, and Pebble White. Stay tuned for the full review of the midrange Redmi Note 10S smartphone.