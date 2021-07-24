Businesses urged to use air purifiers to bounce back from pandemic

With the roll out of anti-Covid-19 vaccines, businesses are happily opening up in safe increments. But while it is commendable how many shops and stores strictly enforce the minimum safety protocols (the wearing of face masks and face shields, and physical distancing), and the thorough cleaning of frequent touch points, some business owners still don’t realize the value of having clean air in their establishments.

And when it comes to cleaning the air, Air Intellipure does the job perfectly.

Developed using a US military grant to combat germ warfare, the revolutionary DFS (Disinfecting Filtration System) Technology inside every Air Intellipure has been proven to trap microorganisms such as bacteria, mold and viruses, reduce bioburden, and inhibit the microorganism’s growth through a process called Microbiostatic condition.

The DFS technology has the unique ability to inactivate a proxy virus for SARS-CoV-2 in 10 minutes and allow zero regrowth within 24 hours. The patented technology has also been proven to remove 99.99% of harmful viruses, mold, and bacteria passing through the system.

Each Air Intellipure air purifier undergoes a series of stringent tests in the USA, Canada, and Germany to meet the highest standards of performance: the EN1822 standards. This ensures that Air Intellipure can capture particles down to .007 to a 99.99% effectiveness – many times smaller than the standard advanced HEPA filters – to create clean room level standards in indoor environments.

To help businesses optimize their in-store sanitation programs, Air Intellipure has designed a co-marketing program that will benefit owners of restaurants, salons, health clinics, gyms, spas, and other such business establishments.

With this, the establishment gets a unique promo code for direct purchase from www.airintellipure.com for their customers. This entitles the customer a 5% discount, and a 5% commission for the business establishment. The establishment will also be included in the Partner’s Page of Air Intellipure, and will enjoy the mutual Instagram and Facebook posts.

For partner establishments that are interested in long-term rentals, Air Intellipure offers customized signages, automatic filter replacements, and service units that are readily available. By partnering with Air Intellipure and using its products, establishments will be able to boost their businesses with the safety seal certification program from different government agencies such as the DOE, DOH, DILG, DOT, DTI.

More than that, Air Intellipure is also conducting a series of discount promos on selected official holidays: 10% discount on National Heroes Day (August 1-31, 2021), All Saints Day and All Souls Day (October 28-November 5, 2021), and Bonifacio Day (November 23-30, 2021), and 15% on Christmas Day and Rizal Day (December 1-31, 2021).

Research shows that store cleanliness strongly affects buyer behavior and that it’s one of the most important factors driving a better customer experience. And using Air Intellipure is more than just keeping consumers happy, it’s the sincerest effort to keep them safe and healthy.