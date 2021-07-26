Chavit-owned common tower firm unveils its first tower in Valenzuela

LCS Group, the common tower company owned by political kingpin Luis “Chavit” Singson, has activated its first common telecom tower Valenzuela City.

Photo shows officials of the DICT led by secretary Gregorio Honasan II (4th from left) and LCS Group led by its chairman Luis “Chavit” Singson (3rd from right) during the inspection of the first common tower of the LCS Group in Valenzuela City. (Photo from DICT)

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) inspected the facility on Friday, July 23, as part of its initiative to promote the government’s Common Tower Policy.

LCS Group CEO for ICT Aaron Tan said the tower inspected by the DICT is a Rapid Deployment Station (RDS) telecom tower which incorporates the tower body, fencing, and foundation in just one facility.

The structure spans 20 meters in height and can cater to all mobile network operators. It can also be deployed and disassembled in a few days without the need for extensive excavation and foundation construction. This type of tower, the company said, is most suitable to be deployed in areas where suitable land is scarce and where elevated buildings are insufficient.

DITO Telecommunity, one of the three major telco players in the country, is the first to co-locate with the LCS tower. DITO chief technology officer Rodolfo Santiago said they plan to continue collaborating with LCS Group to complete up to 100 towers by end of the month and 300 towers by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Singson has committed to roll out as much as 6,000 towers in the next few years in support of the DICT’s directive for the improvement of Internet connectivity in the country.