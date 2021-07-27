This iPad screen protector re-creates paper feel for precise digital drawing

Screen protection brand PanzerGlass has launched GraphicPaper, a screen protector designed to recreate the texture of paper, making drawing, and writing on the iPad as seamless and precise as possible.

Artist Cholo Juan drawing on PanzerGlass GraphicPaper. (Photo from PanzerGlass)

The brand’s latest product is part of its anti-glare, anti-fingerprint and anti-bacterial iPad range which provide screen protection while preserving 100% touch sensibility.

The new product is now available at select Power Mac Center (PMC) outlets including its online store. Customers buying any PanzerGlass iPad GraphicPaper or Screen Protector instore or online will receive a free SPRAY Twice a Day anti-bacterial device cleaner.

Power Mac Center has also partnered with Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, De La Salle College of Saint Benilde, and the University of Santo Tomas giving students 20% off when buying the product.

“Technology is a fundamental part of education now. Digital devices like the iPad and the tools that students use today empower them to work better and smarter so they can maximize their talents and capabilities as future professionals. With this promotion, we wanted to provide an extra boost to students, especially with products like PanzerGlass GraphicPaper that can help improve their digital work,” said PMC director of product management, marketing and space planning Joey Alvarez.

The PanzerGlass iPad GraphicPaper is a paper-feel screen protector for iPad 10.2/ 11.0 / 12.9 inch and works well with Apple pencil/stylus. It has an anti-glare functionality to suppress light reflection, making drawing, sketching, and writing easy even under the bright sun. The surface is also scratch-resistant, keeping the screen looking new.

Visual artist Cholo Juan describes GraphicPaper as “like drawing on a natural paper. As a traditional artist, it’s important to feel the texture of the paper. Without the GraphicPaper, my hand tends to smudge the screen, and I get crooked lines. It helps me draw more confidently and precisely.”

The GraphicPaper is thicker by 2mm, which makes the iPad installation easier and retains the highest sensitivity, making drawing and sketching natural.

“By using GraphicPaper, we were able to bridge both traditional and digital art. The screen protector makes drawing and writing on the iPad feel like it’s on paper. It’s a premium solution for a better drawing experience, giving maximum paper-feel, making the iPad just like a notebook. Artists who like drawing, sketching, or simply doodling will find the GraphicPaper easier to use because it inspires and enhances one’s creativity,” explained Michael Broend – PanzerGlass vice president for marketing.

PanzerGlass GraphicPaper is suitable for iPad models Year 2018-2020.