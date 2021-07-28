Huawei brings Service Carnival campaign to PH

Huawei’s consumer business group is bringing its exclusive and discounted repair and clean-up services to Huawei users in the Philippines called Huawei Service Carnival – a campaign which is now live in ten countries across Asia and offers up to 50% off in spare parts replacement and free clean-up services.

Running for a three-month period from July 12 to September 12, the service campaign will be offering a significant discount on parts replacement for Huawei devices, inclusive of a 90-day warranty. Battery replacements will also cost P699 or P799, while the one-time disinfection and cleaning will be complimentary.

To avail of any of these services, Huawei device owners can simply make an appointment to any Huawei Service Center in the country. Huawei will also be selling discounted Huawei accessories like earphones, cables, phone chargers, adapters, and protective cases on-site.

There will be no restriction on the number of services each customer is able to avail during the promo, but they are limited to only one clean-up service per device. The mail-in service is also free of charge and there will be no logistic fees of any kind, however, all accessories purchased will not have a warranty since these already passed the brand’s quality assurance.

For the accessories, the pricing is as follows – the 3.5mm earphone retails for P180, Type-C cable supercharge is P280, the Type-C earphone is P330, the micro-USB cable is P230, and there will be two kinds of standard phone chargers: 1 amp for P230 and 2 amps for P280. Huawei Service Centers will also include 22.5W and 40W chargers, a MateBook PC adapter, a MateBook USB cable, and thye GT2 charging case.

Huawei is also offering a 90-day extended warranty for select Huawei devices hailing from the P-series, Mate series, Nova series, and Y series. New Huawei owners are also going to receive free three months of 50GB cloud storage on the Huawei Mobile Cloud.