MVP Group debuts all-in-one telehealth app

Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation (MPHTC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation, has launched mWell, an all-in-one app meant to provide professional consultations, wellness programs, telehealth, and even delivery services.

“Through a collaboration with trusted health experts, mWell will develop an ecosystem to bring integrated digital health care closer to every Filipino, even beyond the pandemic. mWell will empower every Filipino to be in control of their health with just one app,” MPIC chairman Manny V. Pangilinan said.

mWell is a mobile app backed by some of the top names in the healthcare, wellness, and tech industries:

CareSpan’s “Clinic in the Cloud” integrates digital care tools and data for mWell doctors and patients.

LotusFlare’s cloud-native IT digital enablement platform allows end-to-end customer experience.

Ping An’s healthcare technologies enables mWell to address Covid-19 concerns, diagnosis, care, and treatments

Powered by PayMaya as a payment gateway, over three thousand health and wellness products are available for mWell app users at the online health shop by Adobomall.

Complementing the technology partnerships, mWell has teamed up with fitness experts like Active8me, for personalized daily fitness, nutrition, and wellness programs; and theAsianparent, for smart parenting solutions from pregnancy to family health management.

Joey Lim, MPIC president and CEO, expressed confidence that the fully integrated healthcare management app is a game changer. “Together, we will build an ecosystem that will provide easy access to integrated digital healthcare. We invite doctors and health practitioners to digitize their practice, partner with us and be part of mWell’s mission. With our combined strength, we can empower our countrymen to be in control of their health.”

Currently in partnership with CareSpan, Philcare and Keralty Clinic, a whole range of doctors and health practitioners have joined the mWell roster comprising of general practitioners and specialty doctors to enable much needed access to health professionals during the pandemic.

Doctors are able to manage digital appointments, keep patients’ confidential medical records and issue e-prescriptions. And with the partnership of Medicard, users can book Covid-19 testing services.

Doctors can also set up their own mWell virtual clinic for free. They will be given training to be able to access the mWell suite of services and can digitize their practice, reaching more patients nationwide.

“Through telemedicine, accessible healthcare can be promoted and the anxiety of going outside would be reduced, not only for us doctors, but for patients as well,” said Dr. Lovely Garcia, adding that clinics and hospitals can set up virtual labs and accept booking via the mWell app.

Starting August, mWell will also provide access to e-Pharmacy service that will allow them to buy South Star Drug over-the-counter and prescription medicines and have these delivered to their homes, or buy PhilCare health insurance products for dengue, accidents, and emergencies.

Also in August, mWell said will launch a telehealth virtual event in the Philippines highlighting partnerships and collaborations with clinics and doctors nationwide.

For its initial offering, PLDT Home customers may avail of a free consultation with mWell doctors.