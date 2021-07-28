Swiss firm offers tech to address e-mobility infra problems in PH

Switzerland-based technology company ABB said it has the infrastructure to help the Philippines achieve its target of having electronic vehicles (EVs) account for 10 percent of road transport vehicles by 2040.

Department of Energy (DOE) director for energy utilization and management bureau Patrick Aquino said support infrastructure is one of the challenges that the country needs to hurdle to realize this goal.

“Under the 2018-2040 Philippine Energy Plan, EVs are expected to account for 10 percent of road transport vehicles by 2040 in the clean energy scenario,” he said during the forum “The Future of E-mobility Is Now”, which was held on the second day of the ABB Digital Summit.

Aquino was one of the resource speakers during the forum, along with Electronic Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) president Edmund Araga and ABB product marketing specialist Ace Bisnar. ABB Asia Pacific manager for electric vehicle charging infrastructure Kumail Rashid also joined the event during the question-and-answer segment.

ABB said it has developed electrification solutions from EV chargers for the home to fast-charging roadside stations. The company also offers electrical distribution solutions and battery energy storage systems — infrastructure that are essential to enabling an e-mobility future.

Bisnar added that ABB can provide remote support to monitor EV chargers in different areas. “It’s not just putting the EV charger on the area, but also making sure that it is working 100 percent,” he said.

The latest available data shows that the transition to EVs from conventional vehicles has been slow so far. Aquino shared that from 2010 to 2019, only 11,950 EVs were registered, accounting for a mere 0.09 percent of registered vehicles.

This is why organizations such as the EVAP are closely working with the government and other sectors to further e-mobility in the country. “We never stop promoting, and continue sustaining its ground” Araga said during the Summit.

This is the first time that ABB Philippines has staged the ABB Digital Summit, a four-day online event that features global speakers from ABB, with guest resource persons from different organizations and associations. The event runs from July 26-29.