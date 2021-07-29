Free online course on privacy and data protection launched

The Foundation for Media Alternatives (FMA) on Wednesday, July 28, launched an online privacy course on its official website and YouTube channel.

The course consists of four modules. Module 1 provides an introduction to the concepts of privacy and data protection, including the legal bases of the right to privacy and a brief history of privacy laws.

Module 2 zeroes in on the Philippines’ Data Privacy Act of 2012 (DPA). It explains key concepts featured in the DPA such as definitions of personal information and sensitive personal information, the respective roles of Personal Information Controllers and Personal Information Processors, and the data privacy principles.

The module also provides a brief overview of the different components of Privacy Program Management such as security incident management, privacy impact assessment, and third-party management, among others.

Module 3 tackles emerging trends and issues related to privacy such as big data, artificial intelligence, and different forms of surveillance. The final module aims to put participants’ basic understanding of privacy into practice through a rudimentary course on digital security. This includes basic risk assessment and essential security practices such as password management and encrypted communication.

The course is designed for individuals and civil society organizations with no prior background on privacy, data protection, or security.

“With the constant evolution of privacy, as a concept, and the pace of development we’re seeing in the field of data protection, it is important that Filipinos are able to keep up”, Jam Jacob, FMA’s policy and legal adviser, notes.

“Through this course, the organization contributes towards that goal by laying down the fundamentals of privacy and data protection in simple, relatable terms.”

Each module is composed of a recorded video lecture and a written handout, all of which are publicly available and can be accessed free of charge in FMA’s website and YouTube channel.