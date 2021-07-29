Hidilyn Diaz is most talked about athlete globally on Facebook

After winning the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz has become the most-mentioned athlete on Facebook and the third most-mentioned on Instagram across the globe over the past 24 hours.

The four-time Olympian overtook American gymnast Simone Biles and Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal as the most popular athlete in the quadrennial games.

Over this same period, Facebook also reports that the Philippines sits as the country that talks most about the Olympics on the platform, besting the United States and India.

The Philippine flag emoji also landed a podium finish, ranking as the third most-used emoji on the app during the same period.