M Lhuillier helps promote personal hygiene to young learners

When it comes to infectious diseases like Covid-19, prevention is always better than cure. And so, there is a need to disinfect and wash your hands frequently to help stop the spread. However, a lot of communities still lack the proper facilities to aid this.

As part of its commitment to being the Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino, M Lhuillier has been helping many schools all around the Philippines build handwashing facilities. One of the beneficiary schools is Lum-an Multigrade School (LMGS) in Sogod, Southern Leyte.

Southern Leyte

On April 13, 2021, representatives from M Lhuillier and OPEC Leyte Movers, led by regional manager Grace De Gracia; area managers Ian Almine, Lee Anthony Cabato, Mell Dight Relon, Eliazar Pepito, Reggie Galenzoga, Ma. Jamelyn Dolina, Socorro Teresa Hibaya, and Noli Degamo; as well as OPEC president Aster Randy Potazo, Lorilyn Tongco, and Raul Zamora Jr., walked barefoot and crossed eleven rivers just to reach the remote school for the turnover ceremony of the handwashing facility.

Also present during the event were LMGS School head Ruel M. Angcoy and his staff.

“We, as teachers, consider the handwashing facility as our helping hand in strengthening the practice of proper hygiene to our pupils. It allows us to demonstrate to them the proper way of handwashing and how to make this healthy act a habit,” said Angcoy.

He also expressed their appreciation for this project: “We would like to send our sincerest thanks to M Lhuillier for choosing our school and for accepting our proposal in constructing a handwashing facility. Lum-an Multigrade School will always consider your help as great indebtedness to M Lhuillier and all the people behind this project.”

North Cotabato

On April 19, M Lhuillier once again turned over yet another handwashing facility. This time, it is for Kitubod Elementary School in Libungan, North Cotabato.

The M Lhuillier team, led by OPEC Kulintang adviser Romel Jorolan, area manager Merlene Love Sejera, OPEC president Lorelay Rulona, OPEC secretary Ligaya Labastida, and OPEC treasurer Vanessa Yadao, turned over a handwashing facility, reconstructed 4-door concrete comfort rooms, and a computer set.

Through this project, M Lhuillier aims to help young learners know the importance of personal hygiene and ensure that they have access to comfortable and well-built facilities on their school grounds.

