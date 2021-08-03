Filipino-owned virtual mall app to showcase MSMEs in PH

To harness the growth of online transactions in the country, a new e-commerce platform called Go Shopping Philippines has officially been introduced as not just another online store, but an online business aggregator that will bring a wide array of local merchants straight to any Filipino who owns a smartphone.

As of writing, the mobile-native virtual mall features 12 categories for products: fashion, food and beverages, beauty and wellness, specialty products, home improvement, sports and lifestyle, electronics and gadgets, e-services, department store, pharmacy, supermarket, and hardware.

Go Shopping Philippines will also be offering online streaming services through GoTV, provide access to a 3D virtual cinema called Go Cineplex, bring unlimited access to local and international films with GFlix, and help merchants increase real-time user engagements and attract online customers through its own livestreaming platform Go Live.

The platform shares several similarities with existing online shopping apps since it is already partnered with over 20,000 payment centers, enables customers to keep track of orders and wishlists, and already has a 24/7 customer service and Live Chat service put up.

During its official virtual launch, Go Shopping CEO Neil Garcia La-as pointed out how buyer and seller protection on pre-existing shopping apps are lacking up to this very day. That is why the platform will be focused on providing customers with “top-notch” security mechanisms to avoid bogus items, and at the same time ensures its merchants are committed to providing global standard of services.

“This a momentous event for the e-commerce industry in the country. Our country has been governed by international and foreign-owned e-commerce sites; these are the giants of the industry. It is time that this system has to be challenged.”

The GSP app is supported by its Smart Logistics feature to connect with third party couriers, an ERP system to automate its warehousing and logistics, AI enhancements that help merchants select which goods to sell based on data and market demographics, and a fraud detection system with self-locking capabilities.

Apart form the aforementioned services, GSP is also partnered with travel agencies and tourism boards for travel booking services. Users can also pay for government services through the application.