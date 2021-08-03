Free Fire tourney winners in PH named

The month-long tournament for Free Fire players in the Philippines has finally concluded – with team Saf Deathwish claiming the crown as this year’s champion after batting against 11 other teams in the Grand Finals stage. The team scored a total of 89 points in the overall tally, 10 points ahead of the second placer AV Ligers.

McRory scored a total of 19 kills for team Saf Deathwish at the FFPO 2021 Grand Finals stage while team PXG Radicals and Almghty were tied with 59 points apiece as the third highest ranking teams. Among the three leading competitors, Saf Deathwish won the biggest slice of the P1-million prize pool.

Team Kalasag Who’s Next stole fifth place, followed by Bloody Head, VPH Velocity, Trot Legend, Tyrants, WLV Imbalanced, Wews, and VB Desolators respectively. Viewers of the Grand Finals were also awarded with an in-game reward – the Wasteland Frontier Parachute.

All replays of the FFPO 2021 Grand Finals matches are available for viewing on Free Fire’s official Facebook page. The next Free Fire event will be the second season of the Free Fire MCP Majors and registration will officially commence this August 8, 2021, for Malaysia, Cambodia, and Philippine players. Team Saf Deathwish will automatically be invited to this tournament for winning the local FFPO 2021.