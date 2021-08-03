US-based tech firm Poly onboards VST ECS as PH distributor

VST ECS Phils. Inc. announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3, its partnership with US-based video and voice solutions firm Poly as its distributor in the Philippines to strengthen its footprint and drive growth across multiple verticals in the country.

Poly offers a complete array of solutions to outfit today’s hybrid workspaces and empower diverse workstyles.

Enri Rodriguez, country manager of Poly Philippines

“As the world enters a new age of hybrid working, workstyles and workspaces are also evolving. Work is no a longer a place that you go to. It is what you do and how you do it. Businesses are increasingly aware of these shifts in the way people work and adapting to drive meeting equality, so wherever people are they have the right tools to enable them to participate effectively and with the same high quality as people in meeting rooms,” said Samir Sayed, managing director for ASEAN and Korea at Poly.

“VST ECS has extensive market coverage and industry experience, and is well placed to distribute Poly’s legendary audio, video and conferencing solutions. We look forward to working with VST ECS to deliver the richest and most complete collaboration experiences for every kind of workspace in organizations in the Philippines.”

Poly products have been engineered and designed to support todays new breed of workforce. Poly headsets, video cameras, and phones have standards-based interoperability, allowing the flexibility to switch between unified communication platforms seamlessly.

In addition, Poly also has a deep integration with Zoom and Microsoft Teams, giving users an immersive, native meeting experience.

Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VST ECS Phils. Inc.

“The addition of Poly to our spectrum of offerings presents another layer of opportunity for our channel partners to grow their business in the audio and video space. With the rise of remote workforce, the inevitability of virtual meetings and events, and the necessity to reinvent workspaces to adapt hybrid work set-ups, we are confident that there is a huge demand for Poly solutions. From personal workspaces to video conference set-ups, this appointment allows us to fill in the gap,” said Jimmy D. Go, president and CEO of VST ECS Phils. Inc.

“We want to change the way people collaborate by offering world-class tools that allow consistent experience no matter where work is done,” he added.