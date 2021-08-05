The Kompanio 1300T is MediaTek’s newest 6nm chip designed for Android tablets

To power the next generation of consumer tablets in the market, chipmaker MediaTek has officially introduced the new Kompanio 1300T platform built to enhance the raw computing power of Android tablets. Some of the advancements it will be introducing include 5G connectivity support, multimedia and gaming enhancements, and AI algorithms that will help Android tablet brands produce better online education-centric offerings.

PC Tseng, Mediatek’s general manager for its Intelligent Multimedia Business Unit PC, acknowledged the growing demand for personal computing devices that revolve around remote work and multimedia entertainment workloads. The new Kompanio chip lineup is the brand’s answer to these new demands.

“MediaTek is focused on integrating the latest advancements in computing, communication, multimedia, AI, gaming and wireless connectivity into the Kompanio series. Our Kompanio chips allow brands to design lightweight tablets and personal computing products with robust performance and prolonged battery life so they can bring innovative features and new mobile computing experiences to users.”

The newest Kompanio chip that MediaTek churned out is the 6nm Kompanio 1300T octa-core chipset equipped with high-performing Arm Cortex-A78 cores balanced out with Arm Cortex-A55 cores that consume power more efficiently. The nine-core Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU pairing brings higher frame rate support, and a smoother gaming performance.

With its new enhancements, any Kompanio-powered tablet is primed for streaming content and videoconferencing with better Wi-Fi connection reliability and power management. AI computing needs that require the latest voice and visual applications are also handled by the Kompanio 1300T’s AI processing unit for faster and energy-efficient computing resources.

Some of its other features include dual 5G sim support, an enhanced version of MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave power-saving feature, staggered 4K HDR video recording technology and multiple-scene HDR10+, up to 120 Hz of screen refresh rate, MiraVision, ultra-low power voice on wakeup, HyperEngine 3.0 for gaming optimization, and full band support for 5G Sub-6GHz and 2CC Carrier Aggregation (2CC CA), Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

MediaTek’s Kompanio chips are widely adopted by many device manufacturers to this day, powering not just personal computing devices, but Chromebooks and tablets as well. The new tablets that will debut with the new Kompanio 1300T platform are expected to be released in the third quarter of 2021.