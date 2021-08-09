Logitech rolls out lightweight wired headset with sub-P4,000 price tag

Consumer PC gear maker Logitech has officially launched its latest edition to the mix and match gaming Logitech G Color Collection in the country. The new Logitech G335 wired gaming headset retails for P3,399 and is available in two color variations: Black and White.

Weighing only at 240 grams including its cable, the G335 features an adjustable and elastic headband that can be customized with its suspension design to help users find the perfect fit. Each earpad equipped with 40mm neodymium drivers are outfitted with memory foam earpads made of sports mesh material.

Aside from built-in controls and plug-and-play connectivity, muting the mic can also be enabled by simply flipping it upward while the volume is adjusted with a roller conveniently located under the ear cup. The device is compatible PCs, laptops, gaming consoles, and select mobile devices.

The microphone uses a unidirectional or cardioid pickup pattern with a frequency response of 100Hz to 10KHz. Meanwhile, the 40mm drivers have a frequency response of 20Hz up to 20KHz, an impedance of 36 ohms, and ohms sensitivity at 87.5 decibels. A PC splitter for separate mic and headphone jacks and a 2-year limited hardware warranty are also provided in the box.

The Logitech G335 wired gaming headset is available through the brand’s official Shopee and Lazada stores, as well as physical retail partners that include Octagon, Silicon Valley, PC Express, Datablitz, Complink, I-Tech/Gameone, Electroworld, Abenson, Techwarez, GameXtreme, PC Worx, Villman, All Home, DynaQuest, Techwarez, Gameline, Thinking Tools, Gaisano Interpace, Digi-Serv Solutions, Davao FutureBright, Concept Computer, and Nutech.