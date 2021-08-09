Poco uses Dimensity chip on latest flagship smartphone

Gaming smartphone brand Poco is finally releasing a Dimensity-powered device for its Southeast Asian market. The new Poco X3 GT comes with the MediaTek 1100 chip, dual 5G sim support, a dynamic switch dot display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 64MP triple rear camera array.

Designed as Poco’s newest “performance speedster” flagbearer, the device is part of the brand’s X series — one of three currently available product series and the fastest in gaining popularity with the market. It will be the first time that Poco is equipping 67W charging capacity technology to one of its offerings, as well as use the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

“We’ve shipped more than 8.8 million Poco X-series phones globally with our two X models, Poco X3 Pro and Poco X3 NFC. And as of July 25, 2021, Poco has shipped a total of 20 million smartphones since the initial launch of Poco F1 in 2018. We’re excited to continue delivering on our customers’ expectations with Poco X3 GT, a true powerhouse capable of the demanding mobile gaming and flagship entertainment experience,” said Kevin Qiu, head of Poco Global.

The raw processing performance of the X3 GT is powered by chipmaker MediaTek’s top-of-the-line 5G Dimensity platform series. The Dimensity 1100 is an octa-core SoC built on four high-performing Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocking at up to 2.6GHz and four power-saving Arm Cortex-A55 cores clocking at up to 2GHz. This flagship platform supports up to 16GB of quad channel memory, dual 5G standalone connectivity, up to 108MP captures with dual camera hardware acceleration, a six-core AI processor, and HyperEngine 3.0 gaming technology.

With the LiquidCool technology, the Poco X3 GT is able to prevent overheating when performing demanding tasks or charging the 5000mAh large-capacity battery with its 67W turbo charging that reaches 0 to 100% in a little under 42 minutes.

Other features include multifunctional NFC, an X-axis linear motor for improved haptic feedback, a triple rear camera setup with HDR video recording and cinematic filters, dual stereo speakers, and three color variants – the glossy Stargaze Black, the contemporary Cloud White, and the flashy Wave Blue.

The Poco X3 GT will be available in two storage configurations: the 8GB+128GB version retailing for P15,990, and the 8GB+256GB version priced at P17,990. The device will also be exclusively sold via Poco’s official store on Lazada.