DOST unveils 13 new projects on remote learning

As the pandemic halted the physical classroom setup type of learning, Filipino innovators showcased on Tuesday, Aug. 10, thirteen projects that would help students cope with remote learning in an engaging way.

Photo from Freepik.com

Various resource speakers hailing from different institutions, agencies, organizations, and the academe shared their new projects during the third leg of the Science and Innovation Budding Opportunities for Leverage (SIBOL) webinar series organized by the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DOST-PCIEERD).

Below are the 13 projects:

Resilient Education Information Infrastructure for the New Normal (REIINN) — Engr. Peter Banzon, DOST-ASTI

The Resilient Education Information Infrastructure for the New Normal project proposes a collective approach in ensuring the continuity of learning during this time of pandemic and in addressing the challenges brought about by the digital divide. Its general objective is to develop and implement innovative solutions to support distance learning and to address the digital divide in the country in this time of the new normal and beyond the pandemic.

Development of Framework and Materials for Distance and Remote Learning via Datacasting — Dr. Raymund Sison, DLSU

This project aims to develop a framework for the design and delivery of lessons and learning materials for distance and remote learning via datacasting in the Philippine setting. The framework will be based on theories of distance education and online learning, taking into consideration Philippine realities and the new datacasting modality, which, even in the US, is still in the earliest stage of piloting in the education sector. Using the framework, lessons and learning materials for Grade-6 mathematics, English, and science will be designed, developed, and evaluated in an iterative manner. The lessons and materials development process will also overlap with the deployment and quasi-experimental and thematic-analytical evaluation processes.

Mathematical Resources for Distance Learning Utilizing Community LTE Networks and Television Frequencies — Dr. Ma. Louise Antonette Delas Penas, ADMU

The general objective of this project is to create mathematical resources for distance learning. The proposed project will focus on the following foundational concepts for learning packets for community LTE network: place value, fraction number sense, and number sense strategies for Grades 1-6; integers, functions, and equations for Grades 7-10; and statistics for Grades 7-11. For the prototypes for the digital datacasting framework, focus will be on the strands numbers and operations, algebra and geometry. Again, these concepts are fully aligned with the official DepEd MELCs and with the existing literature on mathematical learning.

Establishment of the PRR-1 Subcritical Assembly for Training, Education and Research (SATER) — Dr. Alvie Astronomo

This project will support the re-establishment of PRR-1 by providing essential instrumentation and control systems, additional personnel, as well as improving the infrastructure necessary for the safe operation and utilization of SATER.

CRADLE2020: Diachronic Representation and Linguistic Study of Filipino Word Senses Across Social and Digital Media Contexts — Dr. Briane Paul Samson, DLSU

This project will generate and train diachronic representations of Filipino words and senses by creating a contextual representation of words and temporal multiplex networks from multiple sources of data that spans different domains and time periods, which all be compiled into a Filipino WordNet. Historical emergence of polysemy will be analyzed, as well as the semantic shifts across social contexts and different digital media sources. Finally, the effectiveness and applicability of the new linguistic resources will be validated by training the Natural Language API of Senti AI with the diachronic embeddings and Filipino word representations to improve their services.

Philippine Science Centrum Travelling Exhibits: A Platform for Creating Science Interest Among Students in 36 Selected Geographically Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) Year 1 — May Pagsinohin, Philippine Foundation for Science and Technology

The project aims to promote students’ interest in science through virtual exhibits and trainings for students and teachers.

Handum: The Design, Implementation, and Analysis of a Digital/Mobile Game-based Learning Tool for Primary and Secondary Education-led — Marrio Carreon, UP Diliman

Handum aims to create a mobile game where learning objectives are integrated into the core gameplay. Students will study and learn about the topic by interacting with the game environment, overcoming challenges by cooperating or competing with their peers. Teachers will be able to get a summary of the students’ performance in the learning activity. The overall performance of the application will be measured against students learning with traditional learning strategies.

Imahe Labs: An Educational Game for Chemistry in the Senior High School and Junior High School sectors of Baguio City –– Lovely Jenn Reformado, University of Cordilleras

The Virtual Reality (VR) based educational game that will be created as a result of this study will be an application that will make use of VR concepts such as a fully generated virtual world with which the user can interact with.

Haynayan AR: An Augmented Reality-Based Lesson for the Improvement of Learning Achievement in Cell Biology for the STEM Curriculum — Joel Bautista, Philippine Science High School

In the Philippines, there is a need to develop Augmented Reality Modules in teaching complex cell biology topics especially cellular respiration. Due to the complexity of the topic, teachers tend to oversimplify the discussion. Thus, designing a VR and evaluating its acceptability among educators and learners is essential to aid in providing a better understanding and comprehension of the topic.

Stunt Science: A Physics Simulator Mobile Game — Engr. Ryan Subong, Western Institute of Technology

This proposed project is the development and evaluation of a physics simulator mobile game wherein motion-based physics problems are presented to the player as game objectives and the answers of the player to the problems are confirmed correct or not by simulating the outcomes into a real-time animation based on the values of the inputs of the player.

A Game-based Mobile Learning Platform for Social Studies — Dr. Saturnina Nisperos, Mariano Marcos State University

With the wide adoption of flexible learning nowadays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the utilization of mobile game-based learning is incited more than ever. In the K-12 curriculum of the Department of Education (DepEd) in the Philippines, Social Studies or “Araling Panlipunan” (AP) is among the subjects offered to the students. It was found out in the interviews with AP teachers that some students easily get bored with the subject because it requires a lot of memorization (Miguel, Salvador, Guillen, & Nisperos, 2015). Having a game as a tool will aid the teachers in motivating the students to learn AP.

Nurturing Interest in STEM Among Filipino Learners Using Minecraft — Dr. Ma. Mercedes T. Rodrigo, Ateneo de Manila University

The project will make use of Minecraft to cultivate interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics among Filipino students. It leverages on Minecraft, specifically the project, What-If Hypothetical Implementations in Minecraft (WHIMC) from the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign. This project has two main foundations: the games for STEM education and the use of learning analytics to study learner affect and behavior.

Development of Plasma Coating Processes for the Furniture Industry — Dr. Magdaleno Vasquez Jr.

This project seeks to develop plasma-based coating technologies specifically for furniture parts and accessories. The outcome of this project will directly benefit the furniture industry of the Philippines by providing locally developed coating technologies and become less dependent on foreign technology. This project will be closely collaborated with the Chamber of Furniture Industries of the Philippines.

MR. Tour Guide: A Cultural Adaptive Mapping Platform using Mixed Reality — Engr. Albertson Amante, Batangas State University

MR. Tour Guide is A Cultural Adaptive Mapping Platform that makes use of Mixed Reality or a combination of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality. It shall serve a Virtual Tour guide that can be implemented in tourist destinations and heritage sites which today has some restrictions in terms of its operation.

iJuanderer: An Augmented Reality-based Gamified Local Tourism and Cultural Heritage Promotion and Preservation — Joel Bautista, Philippine Science High School

An AR-based mobile application will certainly enrich the experiences of the travelers by engaging them more in knowing more about our country’s culture by gathering “collectible” artifacts and marking some destinations list through the AR-based tourist application. A 3D scanning technology will be used in order to scan the artifacts exhibits which may help in preservation and provide access to those who cannot physically see the artifacts exhibit.

“The global health crisis has pushed the Department of Education (DepEd) to implement emergency online education (EOE) and emergency remote education (ERE) which are crisis response terms for online or remote instruction during an emergency. Filipino educators taught students through multiple learning delivery modalities such as distance learning and blended learning, either on top of—or in place of face-to-face learning. Classes were done through various video conferencing software like Zoom and Google meet. Moreover, to help learners, parents, and teachers implement these learning delivery modalities, Self-Learning Modules (SLMs) were made available in print and offline and online digital formats,” DOST-PCIEERD executive director Enrico C. Paringit said in his speech.

“These strategies have underscored the need for us to integrate emerging technologies into our education system in order to strengthen modes of instruction and keep students interested and engaged. We are also optimistic that leveraging leading edge technologies and platforms will help us overcome the challenges in distance, the evolving needs for learning, and to continuing threats posed by the pandemic,” he added.

The SIBOL webinar series is a monthly presentation to the public of new projects and programs that DOST-PCIEERD is funding and create awareness on the promising new projects and their potential impact to the society.