Pinoys can send money even to those without bank or e-wallet account

Sending money to family and friends or paying someone — even those without a bank or an e-wallet account — is now possible through PayMaya and Smart Padala.

With the PayMaya mobile wallet app, users can send money from the comfort of their homes to almost anyone in the Philippines through its Smart Padala agent network.

With this service, recipients can go to the nearest Smart Padala agent. These agents are usually sari-sari stores in the neighborhood communities – no need to commute or line up at remittance centers to claim the funds.

The sending fee for this transaction is just 1.5% of the amount being transferred – that’s as low as P1.5 per transaction.

Here’s the process:

Ask recipient for the 16-digit account number of their preferred Smart Padala agent On PayMaya app, tap “Send Money” Enter the 16-digit Smart Padala account number on the mobile/account number field Input the amount to be sent and tap “Continue” Check the transaction details and tap “Send” Share the transaction’s reference number with recipient. They will need this plus one valid ID to claim the money.

PayMaya users can also use the mobile app to send money for free to PayMaya users anytime, anywhere.