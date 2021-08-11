Garmin adds entry-level tracker to Forerunner series

Smart wearable maker Garmin has officially introduced its latest and cheapest GPS running smartwatch from its Forerunner series – the Forerunner 55.

As an entry-level option, it also comes with similar features found in its more expensive counterparts like recovery time measurement, a race predictor based on the user’s physical condition, practical training suggestions, and access to Garmin’s mobile application Connect IQ.

Essentially a fitness tracker since it lacks more sophisticated sensors and analytics-powered training functions, the Forerunner 55 is still able to conduct daily health monitoring with heart rate tracking, a stress index generator, sleep quality measurement, respiration rate counter, and an overall body battery calculator.

“We know there are runners of all skill levels who prefer a simplified running watch. With this in mind, the Forerunner 55 presents informative and digestible data that can help people reach their running goals and live a healthy lifestyle, said Garmin Asia director Scoppen Lin.

The Forerunner 55 also offers tools tailored for runners like PacePro with its finish time estimator in any selected course or distance and cadence alerts that lets users know when they fall short of their target cadence range. With the help of built-in activity profiles, routines switching is also made easily accessible to runners. This feature also includes track and virtual running, pool swimming, anaerobic exercises like Pilates, and high-intensity interval training.

The Forerunner 55 also receives text message alerts, social media updates, and email notifications. Female users can also track menstrual cycles and pregnancy logs through the Garmin Connect application. On smartwatch mode, it has an output of two weeks’ worth of battery life, or up to 20 hours on GPS mode.

Retailing for P11,395, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is available in three color variants – Monterra Grey, Aqua and Black. It can be purchased via Garmin Brand Stores, online Garmin partner retailers and the Garmin PH Viber Community. The brand is also running a promo where the first 30 customers will receive a complimentary Garmin Thermos Flask Bottle in blue, pink or silver.