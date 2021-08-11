OLYMPICS WRAP-UP | Top social moments on Facebook and Instagram

With the Tokyo 2020 Games concluding, here are the top social moments and stars from the entirety of the Games.

PHILIPPINES

Gold medalist weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz trails after American gymnast Simone Biles and Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as the top three most mentioned athletes on Facebook globally throughout the games. Philippines is the 4th loudest country talking about the Games: Facebook also reports that the Philippines ranked as the fourth loudest country on the platform engaging about the Olympics over the course of the Games. Ahead of it are India, US, Brazil, and followed by Mexico —completing the top 5 ranking.

GLOBAL

Globally, athletes gained more than 75 million followers and drove more than 410 million interactions on Instagram over the course of the Games. They also created more than 300,000 Stories. Brazil’s Rayssa Leal owned her moment on social media: The skateboarder added the most followers (5.8M) and drove the most interactions (18.44M) on Instagram of all athletes competing in Tokyo. She also had the most-liked Olympic-related Instagram post (4M+ likes) and most-viewed Instagram video (11M+ views) during the Games.

Meanwhile, together with Rayssa Leal, Simone Biles and Neeraj Chopra continued to dominate Instagram, ranking as part of the top mentioned athletes in the platform, and likewise gaining the most followers over the course of the Games globally.

Here’s a look at the complete standings based on data from July 23, 2021 – Aug. 8, 2021:

FACEBOOK

Loudest countries engaging about the Olympics over the course of the Games:

(Ranked by number of people talking about Olympics on Facebook)

India United States Brazil Philippines Mexico

Most mentioned sports on Facebook over the course of the Games (globally):

Track and Field Gymnastics Rowing Boxing Swimming

Most mentioned athletes on Facebook over the course of the Games (globally):

​​Simone Biles Neeraj Chopra Hidilyn Diaz Suni Lee Tom Daley

Top Emojis on Facebook over the course of the Games (globally):

❤️ – Red Heart

Red Heart 👏 – Clapping Hands Sign

Clapping Hands Sign 😂 – Face with Tears of Joy

Days with the most Olympic-related conversation on Facebook:

Saturday, Aug 7th (Neeraj Chopra wins gold for India, Team USA basketball wins gold) Wednesday, July 28th (the day after Simone Biles withdraws from the gymnastics team competition) Monday, Aug 2nd (Indonesia’s Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu win gold in badminton)

Global athlete Facebook post that drove the most interactions over the course of the Games:

Tai Tzu Ying’s post thanking everyone for their support while she competed in Tokyo is the Facebook post from an athlete that drove the most interactions over the course of the Games, with more than 1.3 million interactions.

INSTAGRAM

Athletes gained more than 75 million followers on Instagram over the course of the Games.

Athletes drove more than 410 million interactions on Instagram over the course of the Games.

Athletes posted more than 300,000 stories on Instagram over the course of the Games.

Most mentioned athletes on Instagram over the course of the Games (globally):

Neeraj Chopra (Track and Field, India) / @neeraj____chopra Simone Biles (Gymnastics, USA) / @simonebiles Rayssa Leal (Skateboarding, Brazil) / @rayssalealsk8 Greysia Polii (Badminton, Indonesia) / @greyspolii Apriyani Rahayu (Badminton, Indonesia) / @r.apriyanig

Athletes who gained the most Instagram followers over the course of the Games (globally):

Rayssa Leal (Skateboarding, Brazil) – 5.8 million (+667% increase) Neeraj Chopra (Track and Field, India) – 2.6 million (+1.9m% increase) Simone Biles (Gymnastics, USA) – 2.3 million (+53% increase) Rebeca Andrade (Gymnastics, Brazil) – 2.1 million (+868% increase) Italo Ferreira (Surfing, Brazil) – 1.8 million (+175% increase) Valentina Acosta Giraldo (Archery, Colombia) – 1.6 million (+623% increase) Douglas Souza (Volleyball, Brazil) – 1.4 million (+78% increase) Tom Daley (Diving, Great Britain) – 1.259 million (+60% increase) Leticia Bufoni (Skateboarding, Brazil) – 1.249 million (+41% increase) Sunisa Lee (Gymnastics, USA) – 1.242 million (+511% increase)

Athletes who drove the most interactions on Instagram during the Games (globally):

Rayssa Leal (Skateboarding, Brazil) – 18.44 million Simone Biles (Gymnastics, USA) – 17.9 million Dani Alves (Football, Brazil) – 12.59 million Rebeca Andrade (Gymnastics, Brazil) – 10.33 million Italo Ferreira (Surfing, Brazil) – 7.97 million Douglas Souza (Football, Brazil) – 7.67 million Suni Lee (Gymnastics, USA) – 6.3 million Luka Doncic (Basketball, Slovenia) – 4.84 million Tai Tzu-Ying (Badminton, Taiwan) – 4.72 million Gabriel Medina (Surfing, Brazil) – 4.70 million

Most-liked Instagram post from an athlete (globally):

Rayssa Leal’s photo album celebrating her silver medal in skateboarding is the most-liked post from an athlete over the course of the Games, with more than four million likes.

Most-viewed Instagram video by an athlete:

Rayssa Leal’s video of her skateboarding journey is the most-liked video from an athlete over the course of the Games, with more than 11 million views.

Most-played Olympic-related Reels during the Games (globally):