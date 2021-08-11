Toyota PH upgrades mobile app to ‘elevate’ customer experience

Carmaker Toyota Motor Philippines has rolled out its upgraded mobile app, which allows users to explore the company’s vehicle lineup, browse the latest car deals, book car appointments, buy vehicle upgrades and packages, and even get access to services like roadside assistance, among others.

The myTOYOTA app, now available for download for Android and iOS users, provides customers with a unified platform to enable them to access information and services they need from car-buying to after-sales and maintenance with a single app.

The digital tool lets existing and would-be Toyota owners enjoy the full cycle of the Toyota life from product and service inquiries to car maintenance and upgrades, after-sales deals and assistance, and even vehicle trade-ins.

“Part of our commitment to providing ever-better products and services is continuously improving the customer experience – from inquiring about your dream Toyota, acquiring and taking care of your vehicle, and moving on to your next Toyota – through any of our 71 Toyota dealerships nationwide or through our amplified digital touchpoints,” said TMP first vice president Sherwin Chualim.

The app’s Showroom features a carousel that displays all featured vehicles and their specifications. It provides users with a 360-degree virtual viewing of the vehicle of their choice.

Interested buyers can build and personalize their car through the vehicle configurator, which allows users to see the available color options, choose compatible accessories, and other items for their vehicle. They can access the financing calculator for their build summary and study the financing options.

On top of these, the app allows users to chat with a dealer and get the dealer’s contact information.

Besides accessories, users can see available service packages and applicable promos. They can identify their preferred delivery schedule for items ordered. Whether it’s wheels, car covers, or luggage trays, customers can place their order with a few taps and track the delivery on their phone.

The app likewise allows customers to inquire about used vehicles and trade-ins.

Toyota has also added an extra layer of protection and convenience for its customers by introducing an easy way to schedule these servicing appointments and insurance renewals.

Through the app, Toyota car owners can check for available service schedules, choose their preferred date and keep track of their vehicle’s preventive maintenance schedules.

With a quick click, users will not only be able to access their car’s service history and repair status but also browse, order, and check out service packages via the app. They can also cancel or reschedule the service booking.

Users can also check the status of their vehicle’s insurance through the link to the e-policy. They can then be redirected to the Online Store’s Insurance Renewal page and get a detailed computation and submit renewal request.

Customers can also opt to receive real-time updates on Toyota’s latest promos, news and announcements via their myTOYOTA app’s inbox.