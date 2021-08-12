Oracle: PH businesses switching to cloud to gain more flexibility

More and more companies are seeing the value of consolidating their business processes during the pandemic. In the Philippines, a major banking institution and a local government unit recently picked cloud service provider Oracle to handle their digital transformation journeys and overcome the limitations of legacy applications.

Some of the most common challenges that Oracle clients used to face from outdated systems include the sluggish response to changing market conditions, the slow pace of innovation, the existence of inflexible systems and applications, and the unpredictability of costs. By bridging this crucial gap, Oracle now has more than 400,000 customers relying on its platform to run operations across the technology spectrum.

In an online briefing to mark the company’s new fiscal year, Oracle Product Development global vice president Rajan Krishnan recalled how the single biggest transformation that Oracle has undergone is the pivot from a product-based model to a more service-based approach. Since then, the company delivers new capabilities four times a year to its customers.

A large 80% of these new capabilities and features are birthed at Oracle’s Customer Connect event which allows customers to exchange ideas with Oracle’s team of developers. Through this platform, customers can connect with experts on topics surrounding customer experience, human capital management, enterprise resource planning, enterprise performance management, supply chain management, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

To help businesses scale in a high-performance environment, Oracle offers products on both cloud infrastructure in the public cloud or on-prem, and cloud applications with its comprehensive SaaS suite. One component of Oracle’s suite of cloud-based solutions are Fusion applications which are driven by a customer-first mindset and provides a modern user experience by leveraging on AI, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and the blockchain.

“Fusion applications are built off of a common data model. Across the enterprise, whether you’re in marketing or sales function, you have a common view of entities. You define them once in the system, it’s not separate pieces of software code for each of those functions,” Krishnan explained.

He also noted some of Oracle’s successful partnerships with large-scale companies like FedEx — which now has accelerated processes and deployed Oracle ERP Cloud solutions in 63 countries, and North American Railcar provider TTX, a company that replaced SAP with Oracle’s Fusion Cloud Application Suite.

Oracle hopes to onboard more businesses to transition over to the cloud. To remove the complexity of implementing cloud technology, it also has programs in place like Oracle Soar – an industry first automated upgrade to the Oracle Cloud for business and governments. With Soar, the data migration heavy lifting is taken care of.

“We’ve made it that much easier by bringing all these capabilities in a user experience that is very consumer friendly,” Krishnan said.