TIP student develops essay grading app, wins runner-up honors in hackathon

A computer science senior from the Technological Institute of the Philippines (TIP) Manila clinched first runner-up honors in the education segment in a recently concluded with his essay grading app called Eassay.

Photo from TIP

Ardy Ubanos represented TIP at the Impact 5G Hackathon to compete with students and professionals from across the country.

“Hackathons usually judge winners based on their work’s innovativeness and not just relevance. This is what differentiated Eassay and eventually captured the interest of the jury,” said TIP Information Technology Program chair Alexander A. Hernandez.

Powered by artificial intelligence, Eassay reads and grades essays based on input keywords. The more key words an essay satisfies, the higher the score it gets. The app can be used in both classroom and workplace settings.

“We have automated test checkers for multiple choice exams but none for essay types. Based on research, teachers just usually look for keywords. Eassay does that job and instantly rates a printed or online paper, saving instructors time and energy. Companies can likewise use it for job hiring and customer service initiatives,” Ubanos explained.

Eassay, which Ubanos developed for the whole three days of the competition, is now up for incubation for further improvements.

The Impact 5G Hackathon is one of the longest-running hackathons in the country. A flagship program of Impact Hub Manila in collaboration with Smart and PLDT, it aims to decentralize opportunities and create digital solutions for health, education, climate change, good governance, food and agriculture, indigenous people, and smart cities.