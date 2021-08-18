Samsung lifts veil on 3rd-gen 5G-powered foldables

Samsung Electronics is doubling down on durability and optimization with the release of its latest premium foldable offerings – the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. The new generation of the Fold and Flip series are equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus protection, the latest 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip, and S Pen stylus support for the Fold3.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G will be the first Galaxy foldable device with S Pen support while the new Flip3 5G offers enhanced camera features. According to Samsung Electronics president and head of mobile communications business TM Roh, the two devices will showcase the versatility of foldable smartphones and equip consumers with technologies from the foldable Galaxy’s ecosystem built on innovation.

ByengSeok Choi from Samsung’s Flagship Product Planning Group revealed that the large screen feature is one of the leading reasons of customers in purchasing the previous Galaxy Z Fold2 5G based on a consumer survey. That is why the new large screen found on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G provides a “more immersive user experience” by making the front camera module barely visible.

The Fold3 5G uses an aluminum frame sandwiched by Gorilla Glass Victus glass. Both the cover display and the unfolded display feature a dynamic Amoled 2X panel with 120Hz refresh rate. The device also sports three camera systems, a triple rear camera setup, an under-display selfie shooter, and another front-facing cover lens.

Samsung Electronics Next Generation Product Design Group’s lead Bosoon Kang noted that the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G’s ability to shift from an ultra-compact form factor when folded to the size of a conventional phone when unfolded, is one of the smartphone’s main highlights.

“The device’s unique compact design offers impressive one-handed functionality that is also highly fashionable. From a design perspective, we combined the screen and camera module into a single black area in order to give the device a simpler look. Aside from the visual updates, we also tried to give a sense of softness in the device’s touch,” Kang shared.

Both foldables also have an IPX8 water resistance rating and are built on Armor Aluminum, the toughest material used on a Galaxy smartphone to date. The new protective film made of stretchable polyethylene terephthalate with optimized display panel layers also make the main screen 80% more durable than the older Galaxy Z Fold2 5G.

Pre-order period for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will begin on August 19 up until September 21, in all Samsung Experience Stores, select Samsung Blue Stores, Abenson, and SM Appliance Stores and Authorized Samsung online partners. Customers will be receiving a 1-year free protection from Samsung Care+, and can choose from either an e-voucher worth up to P5,000, 50% off on a Flip Cover with S Pen, a FREE Galaxy Buds Pro, and a 25W Travel Adapter, or a token worth up to P10,000, and a 25W Travel Adapter.

Available in Phantom Black and Phantom Silver, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G will retail for P87,990 (256GB) and P95,990 (512GB) respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G will have a price tag of P52,990 (128GB) and P56,990 (256GB), in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black colorways.