Radenta, eduCLaaS offer discount on digital learning courses

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s leading IT solutions integrators, along with eduCLaaS Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Lithan Singapore, is offering a 40-percent discount on digital learning courses from now until December 31, 2021.

The discount covers the following online courses:

Pearson L3 Higher National Certificate Programs

Pearson BTEC International Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Business and Pearson BTEC International Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Information Technology.

International Degrees

Pearson BTEC Level 5 HND in Computing (Application Development) and Pearson BTEC L5 HND in Business (Marketing).

Individual students who have finished K-12 basic education can also enjoy these limited-time discounts.

Lithan is a digital learning platform that is EduTrust certified by the Council for Private Education (CPE) and a Centre for Continuous Education and Training (CET) appointed by SkillsFuture (SSG) Singapore. It is also an accredited international training center for Pearson UK, one of the oldest and reliable education companies across the globe.

eduCLaaS, Lithan’s international subsidiary, hosts the Pan-Asia eduCLaaS platform that connects higher education students, working adults, enterprises, employers, and higher education institutions for digital upskilling, digital career progression, digital transformation, and workforce development.

Data shows that as of the Philippine school year 2019-2020, the number of students enrolled in IT-related courses hit 324,695, which is the highest among all disciplines.

“The growing interest for Information Technology courses inspires us to continually find ways to support students and educators alike,” said Radenta business development officer for education solutions Charlyn Dalusong. “We believe that our partnerships with like-minded organizations such as eduCLaaS will bring us closer to our goals.”

“As traditional classroom-oriented education is rendered ineffective, we aim to mitigate mismatches in supply and demand for digital skills and talents across Asia with implementation of CLaaS. Our learners go through intensive bootcamp and on-the-job training as apprentices. They are mentored personally while eduCLaaS’s curriculum is future-ready and vetted by industry leaders,” said eduCLaaS founder and CEO Leslie Loh.

“We welcome Radenta joining our Pan-Asia eduCLaaS platform for incubating Glocal (Global yet Local) digital talents ready for growth in the post-Covid digital economy.”

To know more, get in touch with Radenta Technologies through (02) 8535-7801, 0998-5894401, [email protected], www.radenta.com and https://www.facebook.com/radentatechnologies.