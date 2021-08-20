AC Valhalla’s 2nd expansion brings PH players to shores of Paris

Following the release of its first major expansion last May, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be transporting its players from Ireland all the way to war-torn Frankia. After uncovering the secrets of the “Wrath of the Druids” storyline, players can now take part in the “Siege of Paris” as part of the game’s Season Pass.

The new story marks the return of Infiltration Missions where players can freely decide on how to eliminate designated targets, introduces new enemy types, and relives the infamous battles in Viking history within the Frankish countryside. There will be a total of five Infiltration Missions – The Rat in the Slums, Sister of Sorrow, The Siege of Paris, The Count of Paris, and the Madness of King Charles.

The Siege of Paris will also feature new raids and assaults, settlements, a revamped progression system, and a modified gear upgrade mechanism. Players will be able to access the Siege of Paris expansion pack after accomplishing either the Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire narrative arcs set in England.

In addition, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla now enables players to explore the game in a conflict-free environment with the Discovery Tour tool. In an official statement, Ubisoft Singapore and Ubisoft Philippines managing director Darryl Long shared his excitement to grow the company’s success in the region.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed by the work of Ubisoft Singapore and Ubisoft Philippines and the evolution of both studios over the years. My priorities are to ensure we build upon a culture of trust, inclusion and collaboration and that we have all the conditions necessary to create the very best games in the industry,” said Darryl Long.

The Siege of Paris is priced at P900 and is recommended for Vikings with a power level of 200. It can be purchased via Season Pass, or separately on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna.