Realme PH expands AIoT portfolio with air purifier, speaker

Lifestyle tech brand Realme has officially made available two new products in its Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) device category in the Philippines — the Realme TechLife Air Purifier and the Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker.

The air purifier is the brand’s first air quality appliance while the Cobble device is its third speaker offering after the Pocket Bluetooth Speaker and the 100W Soundbar.

The new products arrived alongside Realme’s 8.8 sale on mobile e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada. During the 8.8 campaign, the brand offered up to 40% off in discounts on the latest Realme 8 series, the new Realme C25S, the Realme Watch 2 series, and its smart home and smart audio products.

Realme’s air purifier can switch among five fan modes: Sleep mode, Soft mode, Normal mode, Strong mode, and Auto mode. During Sleep mode, the purifier has a noise level that does not exceed 46 decibels while Auto mode automatically determines the breeze output depending on the current air quality of the room.

Based on data sourced form Realme Labs, this air purifier can trap airborne particles 0.3 microns in diameter and PM2.5 pollution like dust and pollen, with a 99.95% effectiveness rate thanks to its three-stage filtration system with an H12 HEPA filter. Its purification capacity can reach up to 330m³/h CADR, roughly 14.4 minutes to complete a single purification process in a standard indoor area measuring at 1059ft³.

The TechLife air purifier also lets customers know on the current air quality of the room with color-coded lights; green signifies good air quality, orange for moderate, and red for poor. With its unique air duct design, the filter can last up to 2,800 hours of use before users will need to replace it. It can also be set in three timer options – two, four, and eight hours.

Meanwhile, the Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker packs a 5W dynamic bass boost driver and features nine hours of playback time with its 1,500mAh battery and a water resistance rating of IPX5. When purchased as a pair, the Cobble Bluetooth speakers can work in tandem through the Realme Link feature and be set in Bass, Dynamic, and Bright equalizer presets.

The Realme TechLife Air Purifier retails for P5,990 while the Realme Cobble Bluetooth speaker is priced at P1,590, in Metal Black and Electric Blue color options.