Shopee kicks off shopping season with 9.9 Super Shopping Day

Online shopping site Shopee has launched the year-end shopping season with its signature 9.9 Super Shopping Day with international superstar Jackie Chan, who will be featured in a range of activities across Shopee’s end-of-year shopping festivals.

Shopee pioneered the first 9.9 Super Shopping Day in 2016. Each year, it marks the start of a highly anticipated year-end shopping season across the region. A survey conducted by Shopee revealed that over 90% of users across the region proactively seek out information to make better purchase decisions during the campaigns. The mega shopping season also tends to attract new online shoppers, with 43% of shoppers making their first-ever online purchase during the year-end campaigns.

“The pandemic continues to affect both individuals and businesses. As communities continue to live, work, shop, and play from home, we have stepped up our efforts to ensure users have access to their daily essentials through our shopping campaigns. We are also committed to supporting local MSMEs and have launched a series of support initiatives as well as Support Local campaigns to generate greater visibility and enable users to easily identify and support local businesses. We look forward to bringing some joy to our local communities during this year-end season,” Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines, said.

This 9.9 Super Shopping Day, shoppers can enjoy free shipping with no minimum spend, 20% cashback, and Daily ₱1 Deals, on top of these perks:

Lowest price deals – Users can find the hottest products with the biggest discounts all in one place at Shopee’s special ‘Daily ₱1 Deals’ microsite, which they can easily locate from Shopee’s home page.

Mega Midnight Sale – Following its success during the inaugural 4.4 Mega Shopping Day, Shopee brings back the 2-hour Midnight Mega Sale. Shoppers can grab unbeatable deals on thousands of products, including those from Shopee Mall, from 12AM to 2AM on September 9.

Greater rewards with ShopeePay – As part of Shopee’s commitment to provide a convenient, secure, and rewarding shopping experience, users can enjoy exclusive promotions and deals by using Shopee’s in-app e-wallet, ShopeePay. All users have to do is to use ShopeePay to pay for their purchases, both online and offline, at thousands of branches from participating merchants nationwide. Until September 8, shoppers can Buy Load and get ₱5 mobile data for only ₱1; Pay Bills to enjoy up to 50% cashback when they pay for Meralco, Maynilad, and more; and Scan to Pay to score ShopeePay ₱1 Deals from Puregold, Seaoil, Potato Corner, and more.

From daily essentials to premium items, Shopee offers an assortment of products.

Shopee Mall Big Brand Discounts – In addition to everyday products, users can expect great deals from their favorite brands on Shopee’s dedicated in-app portal for authentic brands. 91% of shoppers say the mega shopping campaigns enabled them to discover and buy brands they never tried before, while 75% indicated they were more likely to continue using these new brands rather than switching back to their usual ones. At the 9.9 Super Shopping Day, shoppers can expect up to 30% off brand vouchers and up to 90% off on leading brands such as Abbott, Havaianas, Maybelline, Nestlé, Colgate-Palmolive, Breyleemall.ph, Del Monte, Unilever Beauty, Adidas, P&G Beauty, Enfagrow, Huawei, Vivo, Pampers, Realme, and Xiaomi.

Support Local – Local businesses have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. This shopping season, users can give these local sellers the boost they need to recover and grow. Through the Pili Pinoy campaign, users can help preserve local culture and play their part in supporting the local economy by patronizing shops such as Abubot PH, Joy Marcelo RTW Clothing, Via Christi, Tazanna, and Tala by Kyla.

Shopee’s in-app engagement features continue to entertain and delight users. In the first half of 2021, Shopee recorded over 200% uplift in time spent on Shopee Live year-on-year. This 9.9 Super Shopping Day, Shopee will deliver upsized excitement through a line-up of the biggest superstars, exciting games, and attractive rewards.

This year, Shopee brings on international superstar Jackie Chan to be a part of its year-end shopping season, sparking excitement across the region. Users can catch him in exclusive content on Shopee Live and in-app games such as Shopee Spin & Win, Shopee Shake, and the latest Shopee Collectibles.

Big giveaways and performances during the 9.9 Super Shopping Day TV Special — Viewers can tune in to GMA 7 and Shopee Live this September 9 for a chance to win millions worth of cash prizes and giveaways, including two house and lot packages. Fans can also expect performances from a leading K-Pop group.