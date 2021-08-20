Spotify unveils ‘Music + Talk’ in PH, blending music and spoken-word content

Music streaming app Spotify has launched “Music + Talk” in the Philippines, a new type of audio experience that brings together music tracks and spoken word commentary in one harmonious listening experience.

Listeners can access an array of locally made Music + Talk shows and episodes by popular Filipino creators to experience a rich, on-demand listening experience.

From a song’s origin story, to a discussion on trends and charts, the new format enables listeners to go deeper into the music via conversations and commentary from creators and musicians, including Jugs and Teddy, Jim and Saab and the band, The Itchyworms.

According to Spotify’s Culture Next Report, 51% of Filipino millennials and 52% of Filipino Gen Zs believe listening to music without the background knowledge of the culture it came from is a concern. Music + Talk provides a seamless discovery opportunity, allowing listeners to explore and interact with music tracks within an episode, and the ability to like, save, and see more information about a track without having to leave the episode page or search for it manually.

“Filipinos are passionate about music, and Music + Talk will provide an even more immersive and interactive audio experience for them. With the lockdown, many Filipinos are looking for respite and connection while being at home. Likewise, local creators, who want to engage their audience in a deeper way, are also looking for new creative outlets. With Music + Talk, more artists, creators and even fans are able to express themselves freely on Spotify – creating new avenues to engage with their friends and fans like never before,” said Carl Zuzarte, Spotify’s head of studios for Southeast Asia.

With the launch, Filipinos can access shows including:

Soundtrip with Jugs & Teddy – Hosted by “It’s Showtime” duo and musicians, Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz, ‘Soundtrip’ isa study of some of the best OPM hits and the untold stories behind them.

– Hosted by “It’s Showtime” duo and musicians, Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz, ‘Soundtrip’ isa study of some of the best OPM hits and the untold stories behind them. Makinig Ka Muna with Jim & Saab – A unique show format, musicians and couple, Jim and Saab, read out letters from young Filipinos, spotlighting songs that ease the soul.

– A unique show format, musicians and couple, Jim and Saab, read out letters from young Filipinos, spotlighting songs that ease the soul. Worms Upon A Time: An Itchyworms Podcast – A deep dive of some of OPM legends Itchyworm’s favorite tracks in the last 25 years. For their first episode, they spotlight their latest single, Eto Na (Ang Maliligayang Araw)!

Commenting on the new format, TV host and The Itchyworms’ lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, Jugs Jugueta said, “Spotify’s latest audio format allows us to provide a deeper layer to the meaning behind some legendary songs. Being passionate about music, we’re excited to bring Filipinos on a journey with us, giving them insights into OPM they never knew about. Music + Talk makes it easy for creators to engage listeners on a more personal level and also shine a spotlight on local Filipino musicians.”

Weighing in on the launch, musician and host of Soundtrip with Jugs & Teddy, Teddy Corpuz said. “Kapag narinig nila ang kwento sa likod ng mga paborito nilang kanta, they will have a deeper appreciation of it.”



Jim Bacarro and Saab Magalona of ‘Making Ka Muna with Jim & Saab” said, “Jim and I have seen and experienced the growth of podcasting in recent years. Spotify’s Music + Talk is a game changer, allowing us to have deeper conversations on what we are passionate about – music! We can’t wait to share more about our thoughts and trivia, and bring music to life through storytelling.”

Through Anchor, Spotify’s all-in-one podcast platform, anyone, whether a professional podcaster, or someone who simply loves music, can create a Music + Talk show that seamlessly mixes spoken word content and music with access to Spotify’s library of over 70 million tracks.

To find the perfect show on Music + Talk

Search for Music + Talk on Spotify to access the Hub for a full slate of global and local Music + Talk shows. You can also choose from a list of categories from the Music + Talk Hub, such as: Editor’s Picks – Recommended by Spotify’s editors, spotlighting unique shows Made for You – Shows selected for users by Spotify’s algorithm based on an individual user’s listening profile.

Music + Talk is available to both Premium and Free listeners.