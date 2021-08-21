‘Fully vaxxed’ new Shopee users to get up to 100% off

To encourage Filipinos to get vaccinated, e-commerce platform Shopee is offering an exclusive discount to those who are not yet Shopee users.

New Shopee users can enjoy a 100% discount on their first online purchase with the code: FULLYVAXXED, and fully vaccinated individuals can look forward to an exclusive digital bundle when they sign up on the #FullyVaxxed microsite.

During the first half of the year, many Filipinos were hesitant to get vaccinated due to several factors. Still, recent reports show a rise in the number of Filipinos getting vaccinated, with over 28 million doses given.

Through Shopee Bayanihan, Shopee launched several vaccination-related initiatives such as “Resbakuna: Kasangga ng Bida” education campaign in partnership with the Department of Health and Shopee Vaccination Center Support with select local government units.

Until September 26, 2021, new Shopee users can use the voucher code FULLYVAXXED to enjoy 100% off, ₱50 cap, minimum spend of ₱50.

Here are the steps on how to use the FULLYVAXXED voucher:

Download the Shopee app for free via the App Store or Google Play. Sign up for a Shopee account. Input the code FULLYVAXXED on the checkout page of your first purchase.

Fully Vaxxed users can get even more exclusive discounts with the #FullyVaxxed Package. The exclusive digital package includes free shipping and discount vouchers from Shopee and discount vouchers from brands such as Hygienix, Maxi-Peel, SkinWhite, Splash Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson, SC Johnson, Airqueen Philippines, Colgate-Palmolive, New Balance, and Sakura Filters.

To avail of the Shopee #FullyVaxxed Package, visit the microsite submit the vaccination card for proof of vaccine completion until September 26, 2021, and wait for the verification from Shopee.