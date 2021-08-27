Oppo Reno6 flagship touches down in PH

Smartphone brand Oppo has officially announced the local availability for one of its latest premium offerings – the Reno6 5G.

With a price tag of P26,999, the Reno6 5G features Bokeh Flare Portrait mode, MediaTek’s newest Dimensity 900 chip, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging, and a fingerprint-proof Reno Glow patented design. The triple camera setup powered by AI algorithms are made up of a 64MP main camera sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro shooter.

“We are humbled with the positive reception of our media friends and Oppo fans towards the successful launch and pre-order period of the newest Reno6 Series. Now, the wait is finally over as Oppo Reno6 5G is officially available in the Philippines. We hope that the latest Oppo Reno6 series will help you express your creativity better and keep you inspired to create better content,” said Oppo Philippines vice president for national sales Zen Han.

The sixth-generation Reno will be the first to introduce the Bokeh Flare Portrait functionality for both photo and video shooting, enabling users to simultaneously blur the background while keeping the subject in focus. The stock camera app also comes with Portrait Beautification for retaining natural features post-removal of unwanted blemishes, and a feature that combines the full clarity capabilities of Image Clear Engine and the Color Temperature sensor called Flash Snapshot.

Meanwhile, with AI Palette, the Oppo Reno6 series will allow users to recreate specific tones and lighting from an image and export it as a filter in another image. Complementing its camera capabilities is the 4300mAh battery charging at 65W capacity, and a Dimensity 900 processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The MediaTek Dimensity 900 is a flagship-grade SoC that excels in 4K HDR video recording and noise reduction. This chipset is built for faster application response times, higher FPS when gaming, and an overall improved connectivity since it is integrated. The larger G68 GPU also optimizes the Reno6 5G in extending battery life.

This device will be part of the Globe GPlan 1999 starting on August 27, or can be purchased via Oppo Brand stores, authorized online e-tailers, and partner dealers nationwide. The Oppo Reno6 5G is also available via Home Credit at 0% interest, and select local credit card partners. Purchases made through Lazada and Shopee, on the other hand, come with a free set of G25 Sports Earphones and an additional Q11 Smart Watch when bought on August 28.