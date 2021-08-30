Oppo intros budget smartphone with Helio G35 and Type-C port

The Oppo A16 budget A-series smartphone is a sub P8,000 device equipped with a triple camera setup powered by AI, 4GB of RAM, and the entry-level MediaTek Helio G35 SoC introduced back in 2020. The A16 unit also highlights the 5000mAh battery at its price point, as well as a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Weighing at 190 grams and featuring a dual SIM tray with a dedicated microSDXC slot, the A16 uses the PowerVR GE8320 GPU unit for the 6.52” IPS LCD panel with a 720×1600 screen resolution. It will be running the ColorOS 11.1 platform designed around the latest Android 11 operating system.

The MediaTek Helio G35 under the A16’s hood is a 12nm octa-core chipset clocking at 2.3GHz, paired with a GPU reaching 680MHz. Despite lacking high-performance cores, the Helio G35 shines as a power-efficient SoC that can support up to 25MP cameras that are using AI-powered bokeh effects and electronic image stabilization.

The ColorOS platform loaded in the A16 features productivity functions like the Gaming Assistant, the Bullet Notification used for allowing users to view notifications and messages without leaving the game, and a multitasking tool called Flex Drop that enables overlays of multiple apps layered on each other so users can stay on top of different activities and tasks.

Users can store a variety of content on the A16’s 64GB available storage with memory expansion options. The budget smartphone also features an 8MP front-facing camera with HDR capabilities, a 3D curved edge design with fingerprint-proof frosted matte finish, HD+ eye care protection, Optimized Night Charge AI and Charging Temperature Control, and a built-in system booster that reduces lagging by up to 18%.

The A16 budget smartphone, in Pearl Blue and Space Silver color options, is already available via Oppo Brand stores, authorized resellers and partner dealers, and e-commerce channels Shopee and Lazada. The 3GB variant retails for P6,999 while the 4GB version is priced at P7,999.