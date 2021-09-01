IBPAP chief Rey Untal stepping down from post

Rey Untal, the president and CEO of IBPAP (Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines), is resigning from his post effective September 17.

Outgoing IBPAP president and CEO Rey Untal (Photo from IBPAP)

This was announced by the trade group on Friday, Aug. 27, at its official Facebook page. The statement did not say why Untal is quitting or where he is headed next.

Untal, a former top executive of Accenture Philippines, served as president and CEO of IBPAP for four years.

“Though we are sad to see him go, we are all excited to see Rey accomplish more in his new role, we wish him all the best in his endeavor,” the group stated.

“IBPAP would like to thank Rey for having advocated strongly for the Philippine IT-BPM industry throughout his tenure and making certain that the sector’s collective voice was heard by various stakeholders. In the face of many uncertainties over the years, it is understandable that he has made a lasting impact on the industry,” it said.

Upon the effectivity of his resignation, IBPAP said its board chairman Benedict Hernandez will assume the role of officer-in-charge while Untal’s replacement has not been onboarded.

“A search committee has already been formed and the identification of a new IBPAP president and CEO is well underway,” it said.

Founded in 2004, IBPAP is the umbrella association for BPO players and organizations in the country. With over 300 industry and support-industry members, and six partner associations, it plays a pivotal role in sustaining the growth of the multi-billion BPO industry.