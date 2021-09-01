New Infinix flagship is equipped with Helio G90T chip at sub-P10,000 price tag

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix recently made its latest premium device, the Infinix Note 10 Pro, available in the Philippines. This model is equipped with the Helio G90T gaming processor, a full HD+ display with a high 91% screen-to-body ratio, a 64MP camera paired with a monochrome lens, and the brand’s own 33W X-Charge technology.

The octa-core processor from MediaTek provides a 120.8% GPU performance boost from its predecessor, the MediaTek Helio G80. The two Arm Cortex-A76 processor cores overclocked at 2.05GHz are supported by six performance Cortex-A55s, making the Note 10 Pro a suitable gaming driver.

“At Infinix, we are committed to empowering the youth by offering the most advanced technologies at the most accessible price points,” said Cooper Ma, country manager of Infinix Philippines.

The Note 10 Pro uses UFS 2.2 storage technology to increase download speeds, application startup speeds, and cache loading. When directly compared to the older Note 8, the new Note has 1000% higher random writing speed and 500% random reading speed.

With the Dar-link game booster, the device is able to improve the sensitivity of touch control with an AI algorithm paired with the built-in 180Hz display sampling rate. This feature is also tasked to maintain image stability during gaming sessions, as well as decrease the temperature in resource-demanding situations.

According to Infinix Philippines chief gaming officer Bianca Yao, modern titles require a significant amount of processing power. Gamers also need a smartphone that can withstand extended hours of gameplay and can bring a high level of immersion to navigate virtual worlds.

“Gaming is both a passion and profession for me. I have high standards for the gadgets and gear that I use. My smartphone has to have a powerful processor with generous storage for the best gaming experience,” she added.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro also features up to 49 days of standby of standby time, a TÜV Rheinland certification for its fast-charging capabilities and blue light display, 4K resolution shooting, dual speakers with DTS, and AI noise reduction for calls. It retails for P9,990 and comes in three colorways – 95°Black, Nordic Secret, and 7°Purple.