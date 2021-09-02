Cabal brings world of Nevareth to mobile

Massively multiplayer online role-playing game “Cabal Mobile: Heroes of Nevareth” is now live for Filipino and Vietnamese gamers after receiving positive reception during its closed beta test which was supported by over 542,000 participants.

Cabal Mobile follows the story of Faust and the last seven remaining Cabal members he leads. This ensemble serves as the last line of defense against the forces of evil that threatens to endanger the world of Nevareth. In the mobile version, players can still choose between the classic eight different character classes – Warrior, Blader, Wizard, Gladiator, Force Blader, Force Shielder, Force Archer, and Force Gunner.

Storywise, Nevareth will be in conflict with two rival worlds: Capella and Procyon. The new playstyle system in-game features combat skill customization that allow skill activation in rapid succession and combo chains, used all throughout several PvP modes. These modes include 1v1, Team battles, Open PK, War Room, Guild War, Nation War, and many more.

Now downloadable for both Android and iOS platforms, Cabal Mobile is already clocking in around 45,000 concurrent players at launch. To reach a wider player base and traction, the team behind Cabal Mobile has also recently organized livestreamed events that feature well-known streamers and content creators in the MMORPG scene.

Alongside this campaign, the Cabal Mobile Charity Stream will be raising funds for the Philippine General Hospital Medical Foundation Inc. and other charity partners actively fighting the war against Covid-19. Meanwhile, a Nevareth League 2021 tournament is also set to kick of soon for both Filipino and Vietnamese players, featuring a significant prize pool across 1v1, Team Deathmatch, and 5v5 PvP formats.