Lazada kicks off sale season with 9.9 Super Show VIP Night Special

Online shopping site Lazada is kicking off a series of highly anticipated year-end campaigns with the 9.9 Big Brands Sale and a star-studded line-up for its LazMall 9.9 Super Show VIP Night Special – a 2-hour show to be headlined by Lazada brand ambassador Alden Richards with special participation of GMA-7 celebrities.

The Super Show will be broadcasted on GMA Network, livestreamed in the app through LazLive, and streamed on Lazada Philippines’ official Facebook, Twitter, Tik Tok, and YouTube channels on September 8, from 9:30pm to 10:30pm.

Shoppers in the Philippines can also anticipate the LazMall 9.9 Super Show VIP Night Special to be full of surprises, with over P9-million worth of prizes and vouchers to be given away and special shake it segments where lucky viewers can win up to P99,999 vouchers.

Also tune in to LazLive at 10:30PM and for the countdown to midnight with Lazada’s 9.9 Super Show Countdown to be hosted by AC Bonifacio happening on September 8. Don’t miss special performances from BINI and International Artist Jamie Miller, and Special Shake It segments where viewers can win up to P19,000 Lazada vouchers and exclusive LazMall 9.9 discounts as well as midnight vouchers from Lazada chief discount officer Daiana Menezes.

Lazada is elevating the online shopping experience this 9.9 for Filipino shoppers with a curated selection of over 8,000 authentic and top-rated local and international brands on LazMall, deals of up to 90% off across a curated selection of over 8,000 brands, and free shipping vouchers with no minimum spend during the upcoming Lazada 9.9 Big Brands Sale, happening from September 9 to 11.

Lazada will also offer Bonus Discount Vouchers from August 31 to September 11, where shoppers can get an additional PHP50 off for every PHP500 spent. In addition, shoppers can play Lazada’s newest addition on LazGames – Lazzie Star to unlock additional exclusive platform and seller vouchers.

An assortment of brands

This 9.9, consumers can look forward to exclusive deals and 100% authentic products from LazMall at up to 90% off. With LazMall, Filipinos are empowered to shop with confidence on a trusted online platform that offers 100% authentic products, an assurance of 2x money back guarantee, and 30 calendar days for shoppers to initiate a return on their purchases.

Add to cart products from consumer favorite brands including Anessa, Dito Telecommunity, Funtastic Stuff, Honda, Identity, Johnson & Johnson, MAC, Penshoppe, Ropali, Sunnies Studios, and Tylex. Shoppers can look forward to unearth top deals from trusted brands now available on LazMall:



Deerma – Up to 70% off + free shipping and vouchers

Issey Miyake- Free gift every order + free Shipping

Joyce & Diana- Up to 80% off + collectible vouchers + storewide free shipping

Kleenfant- Free shipping + up to 70% off!

Met Tathione- Up to 21% off + free shipping

Payless- Up to 75% off with vouchers and free shipping

Puma- Up to 50% off storewide

Spyder- Up to 50% off + collectible vouchers + storewide free shipping

Tefal- Up to 50% off + free shipping and free gifts and vouchers up to Php300

TOMS- Up to 50% off storewide

To provide customers with increased financial flexibility in taking advantage of deals during the 9.9 Big Brands Sale, Lazada has partnered with financial service providers Billease and TendoPay. Ahead of 9.9, customers can apply for hassle-free monthly installment plans that enable them to secure the best shopping deals while opting to pay later at 0% interest.

Shoppers can also stand a chance to be one of the 20 winners daily receiving PHP9,999 when they cash-in to their Lazada Wallet from September 6 to 8.

In addition to the massive deals from a wide assortment of brands, Lazada also has promotions from its partners: