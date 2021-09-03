After SG and Malaysia, Grab brings GrabSupermarket Fresh to PH

Mobile app Grab announced on Thursday, Sept. 3, the launch of its first online supermarket, GrabSupermarket Fresh, in the Philippines. This is Grab’s third online supermarket in the region following a successful rollout in Malaysia and Singapore.

GrabSupermarket Fresh aims to bring fresh produce to consumers, sourced directly from farmers and suppliers located across the country such as Pangasinan and Bukidnon.

Partners include Teraoka Family Farm, Bukidnon Milk Company, Emerald Fresh, 28 Derby, Tender Bob’s, and Don Bangus. It will also offer a range of plant-based food products to meet the rising alternative protein trend in the Philippines.

To ensure maximum freshness, GrabSupermarket Fresh does not store any fresh produce in its facility. Instead, Grab aggregates and sends all fresh produce orders for the day to partnering farmers and suppliers who will then arrange for the items to be delivered in bulk to Grab’s sorting and packing facility the next day.

Orders placed before the 5:00 PM cut-off time will be available for next-day delivery. Upon arrival at Grab’s sorting and packing facility, Grab immediately packs each order, and assigns a delivery-partner to bring fresh produce right to their doorstep at their preferred time.

“GrabSupermarket Fresh is a new format we are launching under GrabMart to meet the fast-growing and evolving grocery needs of Filipino online consumers,” said Grab Philippines head of deliveries Anton Bautista.

“As lockdowns continue to impact the flow of goods and fresh produce into Metro Manila, we believe that our latest offering will enable our users to safely and conveniently access farm-fresh produce easily through the Grab app. We will continue to expand and curate the best assortment of fresh produce and goods for our users based on in-app shopping data while prioritizing freshness and quality.”

In Grab’s recent earnings announcement, the company reported that GrabMart’s GMV for Q1 2021 increased by 21% quarter on quarter compared to Q4 2020, and was 36x higher compared to Q1 2020.