Asus ROG launches new Zephyrus from Alan Walker collab

Gaming sub-brand Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) partnered with music producer Alan Walker to introduce a new Zephyrus offering specifically marketed for creatives. The Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition (AW SE) laptop features a unique design, a custom ROG Remix sampler, and the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor clocking at 3.1GHz.

The G14 sports an exclusive Alan Walker-inspired aesthetic direction, donning blue color accents and subtle shades of grey of the AniMe Matrix LED array, and incorporates ROG elements weave coding and cyberpunk themes. On the lid, the nameplate bears both ROG and Alan Walker logos, plus his signature. The iridescent look is accomplished via physical vapor deposition (PVD) process.

The G14’s AniMe Matrix display “Spectre Blue” version makes use of 1,215 programmable mini-LEDs. With this feature, users are able to display Alan Walker-inspired animations, live audio visualizations, status notifications, and access a virtual pet from the ROG universe that comes with its own desktop app, on the G14’s lid.

“I feel very proud for having the chance to work with ROG and I’m excited to show the world what we’ve been working on for so long,” said Walker.

The desktop-inspired keyboard is printed with the Alan Walker logo on the A and W keycaps while the fingerprint login is placed near separate hotkeys for convenience. The underside of the chassis, meanwhile, also receives the ROGxAlan Walker typography design treatment.

The Zephyrus G14 AW SE also features a processor designed to bring low power consumption and thermals for ultra-slim form factors. The AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU is paired with a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, aided by ROG Boost with up to 1585MHz at 60W (75W with Dynamic Boost) 4GB GDDR6. This laptop retails for P109,995 exclusively at ROG Concept Stores in the Philippines.