DepEd expanding TV, radio lessons for incoming school year

The Department of Education (DepEd) said it is targeting to increase the utilization of TV and radio-based materials to further support the implementation of blended learning for School Year 2021-2022.

Photo from DepEd

“Hindi natin maikakaila na hindi mawawala ang mahalagang papel na ginagampanan ng TV at radio sa bansa sa paghatid ng edukasyon sapagkat hindi lahat ay may access sa Internet. Kailangan accessible sa lahat ng mga mag-aaral ang mga learning opportunities,” DepEd secretary Leonor Magtolis Briones said on Wednesday, Sept. 1, during a Senate hearing.

While Self-Learning Modules (SLMs) are available in schools and field offices, DepEd stressed that these are also converted into DepEd TV episodes and radio-based lessons for flexibility of the modality.

DepEd undersecretary and chief of staff Nepomuceno Malaluan shared that the agency intends to effectively integrate TV- and radio-based materials in the instructional plans for the upcoming school year.

“This school year will be different as the commitment that we have in the contextualization and adjustments by our regions is on how to effectively integrate these in the instructional programming of the teachers,” Malaluan said.

“These radio and TV episodes are now digitally available and we have a database that is indexed by Grade Level, Quarter, Episode Title, Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELCs) Mapping, and CG Code,” he added.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian previously cited DepEd for producing good educational materials such as DepEd TV and DepEd radio and hopes to see the increased use of the platforms.

“I’ve seen the TV programming, and it’s very nice. It’s high quality. It’s not low production, and the teachers there perform quite superbly in delivering. In fact, they have managed to demonstrate not only their teaching capabilities but their acting capabilities. I like it. It’s produced quite well,” Gatchalian said.

Completed episodes of DepEd TV have been airing over TV stations such as IBC 13, GMA7, Cignal, GSat, Grace TV, Solar, Planet Cable, Pacific Kabelnet, Mabuhay Pilipinas TV, and PCTA members, and simultaneously played in radio counterparts.

In the previous school year, DepEd TV produced 1107 first quarter and 320 second quarter video lessons aligned with the Most Essential Learning Competencies (MELCs).