Kwik.insure intros zero-interest installment payment scheme

To enable Filipinos to avail of affordable insurance policies, particularly for their vehicles, local insurance marketplace Kwik.insure has introduced a zero-interest installment payment scheme.

Photo from Kwik.insure

Customers can pay their premiums in light installments over 3 or 6 months, which can be paid with any chosen payment method – no credit card or post-dated check required.

“Since our launch in March, we haven’t stopped innovating for ways that can make our customers’ experience better with every purchase. By introducing the zero-interest installment payment scheme for car insurance policies, we are helping bring insurance closer to Filipinos who need them at a much more convenient and affordable manner,” said Hamilton Angluben, founder and CEO of Kwik.insure.

With more than 28 payment methods in the platform, Kwik.insure accepts debit card, credit card, payments via e-wallets, online payment with partner banks, and over-the-counter bank and non-bank payments.

Kwik.insure is the first full service digital platform in the industry to offer instant quotation with installment rates displayed along with each plan.

Transactions in Kwik.insure are completely digital – from plan comparison to checkout – making it easy and convenient for customers to purchase from the comfort of their homes.

Installment plans start for as low as P500, payable up to 6 months, depending on the car year and model.

“Our goal is to drive growth in the insurance industry, while helping more Filipinos avail of affordable insurance products. At Kwik.insure, we believe that insurance should be available and uncomplicated for everyone for their financial well being. We plan to introduce the installment feature in all insurance lines in the future,” Angluben said.