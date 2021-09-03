Survey reveals increased video meetings taking its toll on Pinoys

A new survey from conversational service automation (CSA) tool Uniphore has revealed that the rise of video calls in the past 18 months has given local consumers a mix of both frustration and appreciation for what video conversations have to offer.

The results also indicated a strong willingness among Filipino consumers to adopt artificial intelligence (AI) technology to drive improvements in their experiences.

Respondents noted some clear benefits of having conversations on video including better engagement rates. When using video, a vast majority (77%) of respondents indicated they felt the participants ranged from somewhat, very or extremely engaged with them.

Further, 78% of participants said video calls provide them with a more meaningful connection with others. This is especially important for conversations that require empathy or trust, the report said.

More than two-thirds (67%) of Filipino consumers reported they spent significantly more time on video last year than in prior years.

Participants admitted to doing a wide range of nonprofessional multitasking, personal tasks and other projects during video calls, including web surfing, online shopping and social media scanning.

Surprisingly, they also reported the following activities during video calls:

Watching YouTube and streaming (63%)

Going to the bathroom (47%)

Cleaning the house (44%)

Online shopping (30%)

When asked about the factors they dislike about conducting a video call, respondents cited boredom and hence prefer to multitask while in a meeting (31%).

Being “camera-ready” was also identified as a key issue: 28% of respondents don’t like seeing themselves on camera and 22% of Filipinos dislike having to “get ready” for video calls.

Lastly, respondents noted distractions were a challenge with video calls — 40% of respondents claimed they can’t tell if others are engaged, 38% feel they are not heard, and 35% said people misinterpret their facial expressions.

“Since the start of the pandemic we’ve witnessed the widespread adoption of video conversations across personal and professional engagements. As the survey results revealed, there is still work to do to make virtual interactions as seamless and effective as in-person conversations,” said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore.

“There is a clear need for additional tools and capabilities to enhance higher degrees of people-to-people understanding. Through AI and automation technology, companies and business leaders can create better experiences for customers, pick up on nonverbal cues that they may have missed, and provide insights using data that is decipherable and actionable.”

While video is being used today for many purposes, it’s clear that technology can make video conversations more effective and enjoyable, the report stressed.

Of note, according to the survey results, an overwhelming majority (87%) of Filipino respondents said they would be open to using automation or AI tools to improve video conversations.

Respondents noted they would like AI to help provide tips on how to engage with others (62%), develop deeper connections with others (46%), and multitask more surreptitiously (45%).