Bayad ties up with MMDA to allow online payment of traffic fines

Payment firm Bayad recently strengthened its partnership with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to enable the settlement of traffic fines through its digital platforms – the Bayad App and Bayad Online.

Photo shows (from left) Landbank executive vice president Julio Climaco, MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos Jr., and Bayad president and CEO Lawrence Ferrer

Aside from traffic offenses, Filipinos with jaywalking or anti-littering violations can also pay their violation tickets using the same Bayad channels.

In a recently concluded partnership signing event, the two organizations, together with the Landbank of the Philippines, emphasized the importance and value of establishing a reliable and accessible online payment system for traffic violation fines.

“In today’s era of digital transformation, this alternative cashless payment option offers greater convenience for our clients especially amid the ongoing pandemic. Contactless payment also means less exposure to the public (no contact transaction) and less possibility of acquiring the Covid-19 virus,” said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos.

“With Bayad’s digital payment platforms, we are certain that this effort will fast-track the current process and will translate to better services to the public and better traffic on the road,“he added.

Lawrence Ferrer, Bayad President and CEO, said: “By helping ease the process of MMDA traffic violation settlement, we are encouraging more Filipinos to responsibly fulfill their obligations by making it easy for them as they can pay through our onsite or online channels.”

Bayad said it has been provided payment solutions to over 22 government partner billers including the Government Service Insurance System, Social Security System, Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG, PhilHealth, TIEZA, National Bureau of Investigation.