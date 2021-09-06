Huawei’s latest midrange smartphones built for content creators

Smartphone brand Huawei is expanding its consumer base with the release of two new midrange smartphones equipped with a high 66W Huawei SuperCharge at its price point, and 64MP quad cameras with AI.

The nova 8 and nova 8i are easily recognized with their distinct “nebular” camera system arrangement that closely resembles the aesthetic elements seen on Huawei’s older P-series.

The ultra-slim bezels and high-resolution panels are achieved through the brand’s patented Edgeless Display technology, built to provide users with a higher level of immersion with any resource-heavy activity, and high visual fidelity with enhanced touch feedback for social media usage.

With 64MP AI quad cameras, content creators are provided with photography tools that are usable in a wide range of shooting situations – from snapping casual Instagram posts to recording lip-sync content for TikTok. Shooting 4K video with dual-view is achievable with the nova 8 and adds more possibilities and perspectives for vlogs and similar content.

Although the battery capacities on the nova 8 (3800mAh) and nova 8i (4300mAh) are comparatively low with similarly priced smartphones, Huawei is able to cut the charging time significantly for both devices with the 66W Huawei SuperCharge feature. Using the out-of-the-box cable and brick can charge both smartphones from 0-68% in roughly 20 minutes.

The lack of Google Mobile Services, and in turn the Google Play Store, is addressed with the company’s own app store – the Huawei AppGallery. Together with the Petal Search Widget, users can still access a wide array of applications that include TikTok, Calamansi, Kumu, Snapchat, GCash, Lazada, Shopee, Grab, Canva, FilmoraGo, and VivaVideo.

The Huawei nova 8 in Blush Gold retails for P19,999 (8GB+128GB) while the nova 8i comes in three colorways — Moonlight Silver, Interstellar Blue, Starry Black. It is priced at P13,999 (8GB+128GB) and comes with a free Bluetooth speaker when purchased via Shopee.