Garmin’s new solar smartwatch gets upgraded battery, night vision

Developed on the fēnix series platform and built as a solar-charging adventure watch, the fourth-generation tactix Delta – Solar Edition from Garmin is a specialized tactical smartwatch equipped with a solar charging lens and night vision compatibility for users who are primarily engaged in activities like mountain biking, climbing, skiing, and golfing.

The tactix Delta is built around MIL-STD-810 military standards to ensure durability in harsh conditions, and extends its battery life up to 24 days life through solar charging on Power Manager mode. When switching between daytime and nighttime view, the screen can be read by night vision goggles. In stealth mode, users can also disable location sharing and wireless connectivity, or activate a “kill switch” that instantly wipes user memory.

The smartwatch features a scratch-resistant always-on 1.4” display made of sapphire glass and housed by a black DLC-coated steel bezel and PVD-coated steel rear cover while the QuickFit band is made tougher with reinforced stitching and exposed black metal hardware.

With a dedicated Jumpmaster mode, users can calculate high-altitude release points for navigation after jumping. This feature is complemented with dual-format GPS coordinates and built-in topographic maps for situational awareness, as well as programmable remote geo positions.

A detailed breakdown of its user’s light, deep, and REM sleep stages, even Pulse Ox2, is provided by its Advanced Sleep Monitoring feature. This function automatically gauges its user’s oxygen absorption levels and body battery energy reserves with the help of health monitoring metrics and respiration data viewed on a dedicated widget. This widget also includes the user’s stress score and sleep insights.

Other features include multiple global navigation satellite systems support, ABC sensors, an ultralow-powered GPS mode, public land maps, topographical maps, ClimbPro ascent planner, CourseView maps for golf courses, turn-by-turn navigation, and round-trip-routing. The tactix Delta – Solar Edition is already available via Garmin Brand stores and online stores Kinetic.com.ph, Lazada, and Shopee. It retails for P62,795.